Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal: Close, But Not Quite There

It is characteristic of many in the current season that Arsenal’s performance against Chelsea showed that the club is stuck under Mikel Arteta. So promising did start off, still missing those crucial chances and letting the leads slip away. On the back of four games without a win and only two in the last 12 of league matches, it has all gone upside down since October with a European loss, a win and a League Cup victory over Championship side Preston, and as such, they lie 9 points off the top of the table.

The Problem with “Almost”



The current trend under Arteta doesn’t give much comfort to Arsenal fans. It‘s far from the worst football they have had to endure, but it‘s not nearly good enough to challenge title status. “Almost good enough” is not the mark of champions, but it does speak of a manager who, after five years in charge, runs the risk of being labeled overrated or simply underprepared.

And yet, it is in this cutthroat landscape of managing in the contemporary age, where expectations often outstrip the realistic, that Arteta is entering already that phase where his tenure could be compromised. Win enough just to keep those supporters’ hopes high, but still so far from actually winning anything worthwhile, and he may eventually himself be shown the door. If he leaves his standing will likely be clear, at least in the light of joining another one of the top European leagues.

Arteta ‘ s Time and Arsenal Expectation



This had long enough both in years and in dollars to produce some results. While the Arsenal splurge compares with a few outlets, Chelsea, Manchester United are amongst them, little has shown the way of reward. Arsenal are yet to improve its trophy cupboard seriously beyond an occasional FA Cup. So, all that is left to do is wonder what the club is up to under Arteta.

Under Arteta, many can consider the results as not too bad but unremarkable. Football clubs are not meant to be constructed for stability’s sake but to win. And unless the definition of success is updated, Arteta’s reign will most probably be viewed more like a season of “almostes” rather than real feats.

Is Another Year of Stagnation Acceptable?

Football has changed. The business side of the game now plays a huge role in decisions that would have been unimaginable just a decade ago. In excess of ten billion pounds spent on players that have brought so little return on this particular club’s business plan may not be enough success. Expect many fans – who were promised a return to the top, but are now left clutching at “almosts” instead of delivering the reward they have been waiting for.

There is an impression that Arteta’s time is running out. A Cup win will give the respite, but such significant investment in Arsenal makes it difficult to be blind to the realization that just winning “the cup” will never be enough in the long run-the bar has been set by a much higher imposition.

Is It Time to Change?



There is frustration, not because of a lack of effort but because Arteta failed to bring Arsenal to the next level. Of course, there is a definite and perceptible growth in aspects during Arteta’s tenure, but something does not change: this Arsenal side, which spent huge money and still seems inadequate. Up to now, they are intended for another season without winning much with serious challenges of getting something loftier. Football is cruel. In football, close, but not quite spells the kiss of death for managers. A few more near-misses and Arsenal will probably have to begin again. Arteta might have changed the club in certain aspects, but the hard fact is that he failed to deliver the ultimate prize – titles.

The “Good Enough” Trap

Almost €750m spent, moments of brilliance unapologetic but inconsistent under Arteta. All things considered, there can be little disputations that the club is closer now than when Arteta arrived, but all this progress comes with an air guarantee that they are going to win anything meaningful as the season ticks on. The wait for Gunners goes on, and with that comes mounting pressure on Arteta. But if the side persists in flirting with success, it is only a matter of time before the question arises: just how much longer can Arsenal afford to wait for “almost”? In football, at least at this level, waiting for near-perfection is a luxury that few clubs can afford. If Arteta does not deliver soon, the board may have no choice but to pull the trigger and seek a new direction, however painful that might be. The era of “almost” ends soon, and with it, a tenure at the helm for Arteta.

