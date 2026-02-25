LIVE TV
Home > Sports > NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

The Los Angeles Lakers blew a late lead and lost 110-109 to the Orlando Magic after a last-second putback by Wendell Carter Jr. sealed the dramatic win.

NBA: Lakers vs Magic (Image Credits: Lakers/ X)
NBA: Lakers vs Magic (Image Credits: Lakers/ X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 25, 2026 12:32:25 IST

NBA Results: LeBron James Falls Again as Orlando Magic Rally Late to Sink Los Angeles Lakers in Thriller

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a heartbreaking 110-109 loss to the Orlando Magic at home on Tuesday. It was the first time this season that the Lakers lost a game after leading at the end of the third quarter.

Los Angeles controlled most of the game early on. They led by as many as 12 points in the second and third quarters and looked comfortable for long stretches. LeBron James set the tone in the first quarter, scoring 10 quick points, including two three-pointers. Luka Dončić also played a key role, helping the Lakers take an eight-point lead by the end of the first quarter. However, Orlando stayed within reach. Wendell Carter Jr. was a major problem for the Lakers inside the paint. He scored easily around the basket and finished strong whenever he got second chances. The Magic also dominated the offensive boards, grabbing 13 offensive rebounds and scoring 15 second-chance points. That made a big difference in such a close game.

In the second quarter, Carter Jr. continued to score, while Paolo Banchero and Desmond Bane kept the Magic in the contest. Still, the Lakers managed to go into halftime with a slim three-point lead. The third quarter saw strong contributions from Austin Reaves, who finally got going offensively. He hit a three-pointer and connected with LeBron for an alley-oop, helping the Lakers extend their lead to double digits at one point. But Banchero took over late in the quarter, scoring 17 points and keeping Orlando within striking distance. By the end of the third, the Lakers were ahead by just one point.

The fourth quarter turned into a back-and-forth battle. Bane found his rhythm and hit big shots to give Orlando the lead. Reaves responded with aggressive drives and even completed a three-point play to tie the game. Both teams kept trading baskets in the final minutes. With less than a minute left, LeBron split a pair of free throws to put the Lakers up by two. Bane then hit a clutch three-pointer to give Orlando a one-point lead. LeBron answered with a dunk to put LA back in front. But with 6.7 seconds remaining, Carter Jr. grabbed an offensive rebound and scored a putback layup to give the Magic a 110-109 lead.

The Lakers had one last chance. Dončić hesitated on an open three and passed to LeBron, whose difficult, off-balance shot missed at the buzzer. Dončić finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and 15 assists. LeBron and DeAndre Ayton both scored 21 points. The Lakers will next face the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 12:32 PM IST
