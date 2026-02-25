LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh Out of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh Out of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

Rinku Singh has left India’s T20 World Cup camp due to his father’s serious illness and will miss the February 26 Super 8 clash against Zimbabwe, a must-win game for India.

Rinku Singh (Image Credits : X)
Rinku Singh (Image Credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Last updated: February 25, 2026 12:45:58 IST

Rinku Singh Out of T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs Zimbabwe

India Batter Rinku Singh is out of the T20 World Cup 2026 clash between India and Zimbabwe scheduled to take place in Chennai on Thursday. The News X has reliably learnt that the star batter is out of the Super 8 crucial fixture.

Rinku had left the national camp and returned home because of a family emergency. According to reports, Khanchand Singh is in serious condition and has been admitted to a local hospital in Greater Noida. Rinku had travelled with the Indian team to Chennai on Monday, February 23, a day after their Super 8 match. He left Chennai early on Tuesday morning after learning that his father had been put on a ventilator.

Rinku’s absence comes at a crucial stage of the tournament. After losing their first Super 8 match to South Africa, India are under pressure and can’t afford another slip-up. They next face Zimbabwe in Chennai — a side that surprised many by defeating Australia and Sri Lanka in the group stage to reach the Super 8.

Zimbabwe, led by Sikandar Raza, lost their first Super 8 game to the West Indies and will be eager to bounce back. South Africa ended India’s 12-match unbeaten run in the tournament with a 76-run victory in Ahmedabad. The loss not only hurt India’s momentum but also damaged their Net Run Rate. To keep their semi-final hopes alive in the T20 World Cup 2026, India now needs to win both of their remaining matches by convincing margins.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 11:15 AM IST
