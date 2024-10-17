New Zealand Seamer Matt Henry: India Is A Great Place To Play

Henry bowled exceptionally well on the second day of the Bengaluru Test, taking five wickets in his spell of 13.2 overs while conceding just 15 runs.

At the end of Day 2 of the Bengaluru Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, right-arm fast bowler Matt Henry expressed his delight, stating that playing a Test match in India is a fantastic experience.

“It was a great way to start the day. The way we’ve continued has been really pleasing. We were hopeful. A lot of grass was taken off, and we tried to apply pressure for as long as we could. The key is just focusing on what you can control. For me, it was about working on my game and taking the opportunities that came my way. Every time you come back here (India), it’s a great place to play. All those experiences help. It was great to get out there today. The game is being affected by rain, so it’s important to have a day like this. It’s usually really difficult here, and it’s about carrying on in the same way,” Henry said in the post-match interview.

As for the match, India won the toss and chose to bat. However, under overcast, pace-friendly conditions, the decision backfired, and India was bowled out for just 46 runs, with Rishabh Pant (20) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) being the only players to reach double figures.

This is India’s third-lowest total in Test history and the fourth-lowest by any team that chose to bat first after winning the toss. India’s 46 all out also marks the lowest total by any side in Asia in

Test cricket, surpassing the previous low of 53 by West Indies (1986, Faisalabad) and Pakistan (2002, Sharjah). It is also the lowest-ever total by a team against New Zealand in Tests, breaking Zimbabwe’s record of 51 in Napier.

The New Zealand pacers capitalised on the overcast conditions. Tim Southee struck first, bowling out Rohit Sharma for just two runs in the seventh over. Matt Henry (5/15) and first-change bowler William O’Rourke (4/22) then dismantled India’s batting lineup.

In their first innings, New Zealand responded strongly, with Indian bowlers struggling to find support from the pitch under the sun. Devon Conway (91 off 105 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) formed a 75-run partnership with Will Young (33 off 73 balls, with five fours). After spinners took a couple of wickets, Rachin Ravindra (22*) and Daryl Mitchell (14*) steered New Zealand to 180/3, giving them a lead of 134 runs.

