As Novak Djokovic set out to reclaim the Australian Open title, it was his 19-year-old opponent, Nishesh Basavareddy, who captured the attention of fans and analysts alike with his remarkable display of talent and determination. Although Djokovic ultimately triumphed in the first round, Basavareddy’s performance left a lasting impression, with the young American taking the first set off the tennis legend.

Basavareddy’s Fearless Debut

Despite facing one of the sport’s greatest icons, Basavareddy did not back down. The match, lasting nearly three hours (2 hours and 59 minutes), was the longest of his career. Djokovic’s opening match of the 2025 season, now under the coaching of former rival Andy Murray, started with a shock as Basavareddy came out strong and pushed the world number one to his limits.

While Djokovic ultimately secured a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory, Basavareddy’s debut at a Grand Slam event was a statement of his raw potential and resilience. Known for his respect and admiration for Djokovic, Basavareddy had even used the Serbian legend’s picture as his WhatsApp display image, a testament to how much Djokovic inspired him.

A Rich Cultural Heritage: Nishesh Basavareddy

Born in Newport Beach, California, in 2005 to Indian parents Sai Prasanna and Muralikrishna Basavareddy, Nishesh comes from a family with deep ties to both India and the United States. His parents, originally from Nellore in Andhra Pradesh, India, moved to the United States in 1999. They initially settled in San Francisco before relocating to Southern California. Later, due to his father’s professional commitments, the family moved to central Indiana, where Nishesh grew up alongside his older brother Nishanth, who also shares a passion for tennis.

The Basavareddy family’s strong connection to the sport started early, with their father, a tennis enthusiast, introducing both boys to the game at a young age. Under the mentorship of coach Bryan Smith and later former doubles World No. 1 Rajeev Ram, who continues to guide him, Basavareddy’s natural talent blossomed.

Nishesh Basavareddy: Rising Star in the Tennis World

Basavareddy’s journey in tennis has been marked by impressive achievements despite several setbacks. As a junior, he reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 and won the boys’ doubles title at the 2022 Junior US Open, partnering with Ozan Baris. However, his path was not without its challenges. Basavareddy underwent knee surgeries in 2016 and 2018, yet each time he returned to the court stronger than before.

In 2024, Basavareddy made significant progress on the professional circuit. He clinched two Challenger titles in Puerto Vallarta and Tiburon and finished as runner-up in four other tournaments. His consistent performances earned him a spot at the prestigious Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah, where he secured his first tour-level win by defeating Juncheng Shang of China.

Before making his professional debut, Basavareddy spent two successful years at Stanford University, balancing academics and athletics. His time at Stanford, where he helped the team win several key matches, honed his skills and prepared him for the next step in his tennis career. Turning professional after his college years, Basavareddy’s ATP ranking surged from No. 457 at the start of 2024 to No. 138 by year’s end.

Nishesh Basavareddy’s Memorable Start to the 2025 Season

The 2025 season began on a high note for Basavareddy, who qualified for the main draws of both the Brisbane International and the Auckland Open. In Auckland, he made history as the youngest American to reach a hardcourt semifinal since Reilly Opelka in 2016. Although his run ended in the semifinals with a loss to eventual champion Gael Monfils, Basavareddy’s performance was a clear indicator of his potential.

Admiration for Djokovic

A long-time admirer of Novak Djokovic, Basavareddy has often cited the 24-time Grand Slam champion as one of his biggest inspirations. “I’ve looked up to a lot of different players and modelled my game after them, but he’s always been my favorite,” Basavareddy shared after his impressive run in Auckland.

Facing Djokovic in Melbourne was a career milestone for the young American. Djokovic, who admitted to knowing little about Basavareddy before their match, was full of praise for the 19-year-old’s talent and fighting spirit. “He was a better player for a set and a half. He deserved every bit of applause he got when he left the court,” Djokovic remarked after the match. “To be honest, I’ve never seen him play up until 3 or 4 days ago. I didn’t know much about him. These matchups are always tricky when you play someone with nothing to lose. First match ever for him in a Slam. He pleasantly surprised me with all of his shots and fighting spirit towards the end. I wish him all the best for the rest of his career.”