Not Abhishek Sharma Or Shubman Gill, Indian Cricket Upstart Featured In TIME100 Next List!

In addition, Wisden included him in the Best 40 Young Players in the World earlier this year, and he was rated as the best of that group. This rise in recognition is much more than evinced through numbers it is about the recognition outside of the cricketing community. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a cricketer from India, has been featured in the 2025 list of TIME magazine’s ‘TIME100 Next,’ which highlights some of the most promising young people from around the world, from sports, entertainment, business and politics.

Yashasvi Jaiswal And His Cricketing Records

At the age of 23, Jaiswal is making a name for himself as a high quality, multi functional batter: he averages more than 50, and is already scoring runs consistently in Test matches, 2,209 runs in 24 matches, with six centuries. His limited overs stats are starting to show up as well, averaging 36.15 as a T20I, and displays of aggressive batting has caught attention, making him a viable all-format option. His presence on the TIME 100 Next list represents more than cricketing achievements, it represents his journey through life. He has gone from selling food on the streets of Mumbai to living in a tent whilst training at Azad Maidan, always pursuing his dream. TIME notes how he became the first Indian to score 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year before he turned 23 years old.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Upcoming Matches

The TIME listing places him alongside leaders of the workforce advancing every occasion in their respective industries and highlights his developing ploy. With India’s Test series against West Indies commencing October 2, Jaiswal’s performance and stature are already topics of discussion. His path indicates that he could be one of India’s prominent names for the next 10 years and, with global recognition, the expectations are four fold.

