Home > Sports > BCCI's Impeachment Threat Forces Mohsin Naqvi To Give Trophy To UAE Board

BCCI’s Impeachment Threat Forces Mohsin Naqvi To Give Trophy To UAE Board

With the drama of Asia Cup 2025, another one is added as Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly handed the Asia Cup 2025 trophy to UAE Board. BCCI, is demanding accountability of the trophy.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 15:48:49 IST

In a bitter twist to the Asia Cup 2025 trophy scandal, Mohsin Naqvi is reported to have delivered the trophy to the UAE Cricket Board following threats of impeachment by the BCCI. This action is following mounting pressure by Indian cricket authorities who insisted that the trophy should be handed over to the rightful winner, India, after India beat Pakistan in the final.

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Drama And Mohsin Naqvi 

At the presentation ceremony of the tournament, Indian players had already rejected the trophy presented by Naqvi, a Chairman of PCB and President of ACC, claiming the violations of the protocol and the conflict of interests. Rather, Naqvi allegedly kept the trophy, giving it to the UAE board in the future, which the board might have used as a buffer during the growing scrutiny. BCCI, the frustrated body, has hinted at taking formal action against Naqvi on grounds of misconduct, dereliction of ceremony duty and violation of the ACC protocol. Now diplomatic and administrative issues come to the fore in the cricketing circles. The ACC, led by Naqvi, is cited as being feeling remorse over the whole affair, although it has not, publicly, apologized or explained the conditions under which the trophy could be sent back.

BCCI Demanding Accountability From Mohsin Naqvi

Meanwhile, BCCI has filed a ‘strong objection’ against the lack of a formal presentation in the presence of India at the ACC meeting and demanded accountability and restitution. The ICC is likely to be dragged into the fray and the upcoming world cricketing conference will be full of deliberations regarding governance, ethics, and the fall-out of the Asia Cup. The dust is yet to clear, but the fans and administrators of cricket are keeping a measure. Will it give India back the trophy? Will Naqvi face sanctions? And what will this be doing to the future tournaments which are going to have politics and sport intertwined? The Asia Cup 2025 will be remembered at least not only because India won on the field but also because of the drama behind the scenes that rocked the cornerstones of Indian cricket diplomacy in the Asian continent.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 3:48 PM IST
