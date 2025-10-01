LIVE TV
Home > Sports > BCCI Reshapes Youth Selection With First Class Eligibility Rule

Following the explosive IPL debut of 14 year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the BCCI has come up with stringent guidelines that mandate Under 16 and Under 19 players have played at least one first class match prior to IPL selection. The rationale behind the move is that it would help young cricketers to develop sound grounds in red ball cricket and would then be hastened into the T20 mainstream.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 14:00:54 IST

The sensational IPL debut of Vaibhav Suryavanshi when he was just 14 years old in which he struck a blazing hundred in 35 balls has made the Board of Control Cricket in India (BCCI) reconsider how it deals with young cricketers. Following his feats, the BCCI has now come up with a new requirement, from 2026, the Under 16 and Under 19 players will be required to have played at least one first class that is red ball game to be selected to play in the IPL. 

But Why Is BCCI Taking This Decision?

The reasoning behind such a move is to avoid early promotion of teenage talents simply on T20 fireworks, and also to make sure they first establish a good grounding in the longer formats. The policy change is to ensure the balance in skill development so the young players acquire the discipline, temper, and technique that are required in red ball cricket before they are subjected to high pressure and high stakes T20 leagues. Although it is a fact that Suryavanshi was electric and demonstrated huge potential in his performance, the new rule by the BCCI is an indicator of precaution, to secure the players and the integrity of the domestic pipelines. There are those who consider the move as a deterrent against youthful exuberance but those in charge say it is needless. And what is more, T20 victories without the grounded cricketing foundation can result in lack of career or skills deficiency in the long formats.

Is BCCI’s New Decision Beneficial For The Youth?

As the IPL franchises tend to focus on spectacle and immediate impression, the new rule will require them to put more money into scouting, domestic performance, and long term development. It could reduce the speed of teenage superstars, but it is supposed to produce better balanced cricketers in the long run. With the distinction between talent and readiness growing, now young aspiring persons will begin to realize that raw talent needs to be soothed with first rate experience. The future seasons will tell us what the rule will do with paths, not only of the prodigies such as Suryavanshi, but of a whole generation of coming Indian cricketers.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 2:00 PM IST
QUICK LINKS