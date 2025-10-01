Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV and online in India?

Both Australia and New Zealand are entering into the series with performances of good results in the recent past. Australia has since managed to sweep three T20I series against the West Indies and South Africa and New Zealand against 9 out of their 11 T20Is in 2025. However, both sides have major omissions. Australia will lose Glenn Maxwell, with a broken arm in training, and Mitchell Starc who has since announced his retirement in T20Is. Many of their key players have been unavailable to New Zealand through injury or Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Adam Milne, and Lockie Ferguson who are not part of the series.

When and where to watch AUS vs NZ match live Telecast on TV and online in India?



The match will begin at 11:45 AM IST and the toss will begin at 11:15 AM IST. The game will be broadcasted in Sony Sports Network and online through the SonyLiv application and platform. The series can be said to be a form of training for the two teams in advance of the next T20 World Cup and it also provides the teams with an opportunity to tune their teams and strategies.

Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I

Both teams will be attempting to test their bench strength and acclimatize to the environment in the Bay Oval that offers a batting friendly pitch that is regular in bounce. In the absence of Maxwell and Starc, Australia will be forced to rely on the experience of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins to anchor their batting and head the bowling attack. New Zealand will nevertheless be forced to look to experienced campaigners like Tim Seifert, Kyle Jamieson and Trent Boult to plug in the gaps of missing stars. The series is supposed to be a high intensity game of cricket and the two teams aim at refining their teams and strategies prior to the T20 world cup. The fan engagement will be great, and the live commentary, interactive analysis and updates through social media will make the audiences stick to the series.

