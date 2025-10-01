LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Mohsin Naqvi Denies BCCI's Trophy Request, Says 'Indian Team Must…'

In response to the BCCI request to deliver the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has put a new condition that the captain of the Indian team collects the trophy personally. This action has heightened the conflicts between the two boards and has created a lot of debate on the issue of sportsmanship and protocol.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: October 1, 2025 12:26:33 IST

After Asia Cup 2025 final, the relationship between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) has further caused tensions with regard to how the tournament trophy will be handled. After the five wicket win over Pakistan, the Indian players refused to receive the trophy at the hands of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi at the post match event. Naqvi, a member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), later took the trophy to his hotel room and this saw BCCI officials criticize him.

Mohsin Naqvi’s New Condition For Team India

However, in a late twist, Naqvi has declined the constant calls of BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla to deliver the Asia cup 2025 trophy. Rather he has made a new condition, when the Indian team wants the trophy, its captain, Suryakumar Yadav, needs to take the trophy in his own hands by personally going to the ACC office. This is reportedly the demand made during a routine meeting between ACC in Dubai. The BCCI has not only been displeased with the moves made by Naqvi, it has accused him of politicizing the sport and not upholding the decency expected of an ACC Chairman. BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, reported that the board will file a formal protest in the next international cricket council (ICC) conference demanding the awarding of the trophy and medals.

Will Team India Ever Receive The Trophy?

This incident has contributed to the already strained relationship between the India Pakistan cricket matches where politics usually collide with sporting activities. The decision not to accept the trophy and the following developments have led to controversies regarding sportsmanship, national pride and the place of cricket in diplomacy. This situation is yet to be resolved and it is only yet to be seen how ICC and the cricketing community can reconcile these issues and whether the Asia Cup trophy will finally be given back to the Indian team.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 12:24 PM IST
