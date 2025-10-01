ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Sachin Tendulkar Sees Women’s World Cup 2025 As India’s 1983 Moment

In an impactful comparison, Cricket celebrity Sachin Tendulkar has likened the Indian triumph of the 1983 world cup with the 2025 ICC Women world cup, by saying that such a moment could be the turning point in the history of Indian cricketing by women. Discussing the 1983 triumph in question, Tendulkar recalls the memorable images of the improbable triumph of India at Lords that triggered the dreams and ambitions of a generation.

‘Turning Point In Women’s Cricket’ Says Sachin Tendulkar

According to him, the current Women’s World Cup can inspire a new generation of young girls in the country to join cricket just as he had done thirty years back. Tendulkar identifies the significant development of the Indian women in the world of cricket more than ever, particularly due to the efforts of such players as Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana. He makes India vs Australia one of the most memorable moments in the history of women in India and in the sport because it has now made women in India reach heights that no woman had ever reached in the history of cricket in India. Likewise, the 50 ball century of Mandhana, who made it against Australia, is considered to be the indication of the increased confidence and skill of Indian cricketing women in the world arena.

‘Thanks To Jay Shah And BCCI’

In addition to personal achievements, Tendulkar also highlights the overall effects of the Women Premier league (WPL) in creating a place where female cricketers can express their talent and become financially independent. He attributes the push to BCCI Secretary Jay Shah to introduce equal match payments and prepare the base of the WPL which have largely helped in professionalizing women cricket in India. At the 2025 Women world cup, the thoughts of Tendulkar will be a reminder of how sport can unite and inspire with its power to change. He sees the possibility of a day when young girls, inspired by the present generation of female cricketers, will be able to reflect back and tell the story to themselves that it was the day their journey started.

