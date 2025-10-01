LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Vs Sri Lanka Match Sets New Benchmark For Women's Cricket Attendance!

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India Vs Sri Lanka Match Sets New Benchmark For Women’s Cricket Attendance!

The opening match of the India vs Sri Lanka Women World Cup 2025 in Guwahati created a history of highest attendance in Women World Cup history of group stage matches. The milestone highlights the increasing popularity and increased support towards women cricket in India and across the globe.

Shreya Ghoshal Performing At The Opening Ceremony. (Image Credit: ICC Cricket World Cup via X)

The attendance at the opening of the ICC Women Cricket World Cup 2025 in Sri Lanka in ACA stadium, Guwahati was a new record in women cricket attendance. The game became the most attended group stage match in any Women’s World Cup with 22843 people in attendance, surpassing the previous record of 15935 in attendance during the India Pakistan T20 World Cup match in 2024. 

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Women’s Cricket Attendance

It was an on and off the field spectacle. Live shows and a musical tribute to a local legend were provided to the fans which made the event even more festive. It was the passion of the crowd that was used to highlight increasing popularity of women cricketing in India and all around the world. This achievement belongs to the larger trend of greater popularity and recognition of female cricket. The current tournament has also established new standards of fan access as well as having a record amount in the prize pool of women’s cricket history. 



ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Growing Popularity

The current cricketer Sachin Tendulkar praised the progress achieved in women cricket with the notable mention of the activity such as Women premier league and equal match fees, which have given a platform and financial stability to female cricketers. The attendance record as the campaign goes on is a testimony to the increasing popularity and appreciation of women cricket with a promising future of the game.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 10:33 AM IST
