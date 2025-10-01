LIVE TV
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Team India's Campaign Starts With Convincing Win Against Sri Lanka

Team India Women beat Sri Lanka Women in their world cup match as both Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur played a great game in leading the team. The win gave momentum to the campaign of India and Sri Lanka was not keeping up.

Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)
Team India. (Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 1, 2025 09:28:47 IST

India welcomed the 2025 ICC Women ODI World Cup by a good performance in both batting and bowling to beat Sri Lanka by 59 runs with DLS method in their first match of the tournament at the Barsapara stadium, Guwahati. India recorded 269/8 after weather disruptions reduced a scheduled 47 over match as a result of which Amanjot Kaur with 57 runs, and Deepti Sharma with 53 runs made significant scores to rescue the team after the middle order collapsed.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: India vs Sri Lanka Highlights

Inoka Ranaweera of Sri Lanka was the star of their bowlers, taking 4 wickets at 46, the others also contributed in knifing out the visitors with a total of 211 in 45.4 overs. The bowlers of India kept their hold, and seized upon the dropped catches, and the crumbling lower order of Sri Lanka. The game had its strains. Sri Lanka, under the guidance of Chamari Athapaththu with 43 runs and Harshitha Samarawickrama with 29 runs made a strong start, but failed to maintain the pace.  India had even fallen, declining to 124/6 at one stage, and only Amanjot and Deepti were able to sew a 103 run partnership to save the innings. The victory provides India with a boost in their own tournament, and Sri Lanka will seek to recover. 



ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Team India’s Performance

This outcome also highlights the vagaries of World Cup cricket, it is a matter of pressure, weather breaks and heroic rescues that characterize matches. Perseverance will be good news to India although it will require continuity in future matches. Sri lanka, although starting off on a fighting footing needs to deal with lapses in fielding and middle order weaknesses.

First published on: Oct 1, 2025 9:28 AM IST
