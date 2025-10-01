India Vs Pakistan: Pakistan Cricket Board Punishes Players For Asia Cup 2025 Defeat! Cancels All..

In response to the humiliating defeat to India in the Asia Cup 2025 final, Pakistan Cricket Board has acted radically and suspended suspended all No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the Pakistani players who desired to participate in foreign T20 leagues. Key players such as Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan are directly affected by this move since they were supposed to participate in the Big Bash League in Australia.

Pakistan Cricket Board Punishes Players For Asia Cup 2025 Defeat

The PCB goal as declared focuses on recreating the attention of the players to domestic competitions and in particular the next Quaid e Azam Trophy set to start in October. The ruling was issued on September 29, through a notice to cricketers and their agents, by the Chief Operating Officer of the PCB, which notified them about the suspension. Although its short term effect is apparent the board has not indicated how long the suspension will be implemented and on which grounds it can be lifted. In the meantime, 16 Pakistani players are scheduled to participate in the next International League T20 (ILT20) auction in the UAE and this move puts their participation under threat.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025

The Asia cup campaign in Pakistan was characterized by three consecutive defeats to India, a seven wicket loss in the group stage, a six wicket loss in the Super Fours and finally, a five wicket loss. The two match in Dubai had its own drama, at the time of presenting the trophy, Indian players were declining to take the trophy in the hands of Mohsin Naqvi also the chairman of Asian Cricket Council. This resulting standoff resulted in a postponed ceremony, at length, Naqvi walked away with the trophy in his hand, and Indian players pretended to hold a non existent trophy. India match winner Suryakumar Yadav announced later that he would give his match fees in the Asia Cup to the Indian armed forces.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s Decision

The sanction of the PCB highlights the tension that is emerging between the control of national boards and the interests of players in franchise cricket. It is an indication that in the meantime, the PCB is prepared to bear short term financial and reputational expenses so that the best talent can be secured in place under the Pakistan domestic infrastructure. It is yet to be seen whether this move will be successful in bending the player’s priorities or it will backfire causing resistance. At least, it establishes a strong precedent and makes a statement: international failure will not be agreed upon without being punishable.

Also Read: Who Is Tilak Varma’s Childhood Coach Salam Bayash? Muslim Cricket Mentor Who Fed, Trained, And Shaped India’s Superstar