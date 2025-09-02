Not Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav! Meet The Mysterious Indian Batsman Who Hit A Century in T20 Asia Cup

The long-awaited Asia Cup will also be conducted in the T20 format with UAE hosting the tournament. This issue is even more valuable bearing in mind that the T20 World Cup is just a few months away and teams have an opportunity to hone their skills in the mega ICC tournament.

T20 Asia Cup returns with high stakes

Asia cup has changed its format over the years but there is something special with T20 version of the game. The competition was first held in 2016 and was held again in 2022 in the same format. It will now, once again, provide cricket fans with the excitement of high-scoring battles in the shortest version of the game.

One Indian batter made the headlines last year in 2022 by writing history in the T20 Asia Cup. He was the first Indian to score a century in the history of the tournament in T20 against Afghanistan. What was even more special was that it was his maiden and only T20I century.

Virat Kohli’s record-breaking century in Asia Cup

It is Virat Kohli who was behind the historic feat. He was the first Indian batsman to hit a hundred in the T20 Asia Cup. In 2016, or either of the previous 2022, no Indian hitter had achieved the three-figure mark in this version of the Asia Cup.

Virat gave a masterclass of offensive batting; opening the innings alongside KL Rahul. He broke 122 runs with only 61 balls and had 12 boundaries and 6 soaring sixes. He had a strike rate of 200 and fans were amazed by his comeback performance. Meanwhile, Rahul played a crucial role of 62 out of 41 balls, which made India win the game by a strong margin of 101 runs.

Century marks Virat’s T20I revival

The blow against Afghanistan was not a figure. To Virat, it was a long time coming after staying without an international century since November 2019. It was also the only one hundred he had ever hit in the shortest international form, and this made it even more unique.

Virat, who steered India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup, has made the decision to retire T20 internationals, and in doing so, he left behind a legacy which will be characterized by this century at the Asia Cup. It is one of his most memorable T20 performances that fans still remember.

Virat Kohli’s T20 Asia Cup legacy

The T20 career of Virat started in the year 2010 against Zimbabwe, and he was able to establish a fantastic career over the years. He had 4188 runs in 125 T20 internationals, one century, and 38 half-centuries. He was among the best performers in the format in India because of his consistency.

He was also a leader of the team and he captained India in the 2021 T20 world cup, which India lost in the league phase. However, recently, Virat retired the curtain on his Test career in May 2025 and is currently playing ODI only. His century in the T20 Asia Cup is one of the brightest moments in his glorious career.

