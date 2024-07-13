Novak Djokovic Marches Into His 10th Wimbledon Final, Will Clash With Last Year Rival Carlos Alcaraz Again

Novak Djokovic, the most successful men’s tennis player in the modern era, achieved a straight-set victory over Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles semifinal on Friday, July 12.

Despite an initial setback in the first set, where he was broken early, the Serbian star delivered an impressive performance, defeating the Italian in the first three sets for a decisive win. Djokovic will now face Carlos Alcaraz in Sunday’s final, after Alcaraz defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in a four-set match.

Novak Djokovic Steals The Match Just Five Weeks Post Knee Surgery

Just five weeks post-knee surgery, the seven-time Wimbledon champion Djokovic advanced to his 10th final at the All England Club with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4 victory over the 25th-seeded Italian.

At 37, Djokovic has the opportunity to match Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and become the oldest champion in the tournament’s modern era if he manages to avenge last year’s dramatic five-set final loss to Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic is a #Wimbledon finalist once again 🇷🇸 The 7-time champion defeats Lorenzo Musetti 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Gx6pwb39DH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2024

The previous encounter between Djokovic and Musetti was at the French Open in June, where Djokovic won a third-round match that concluded at 3:07 in the morning.

On Friday, Djokovic had a smooth path to his 37th Grand Slam final. He secured a break for a 4-2 lead in the first set and, despite losing that advantage and missing two set points in the ninth game, he broke again in the 10th game to take the set.

This semifinal was Djokovic’s 49th in a Grand Slam, while the 22-year-old Musetti was competing in his first. This marks the first time the same two men will meet in consecutive Wimbledon finals since Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in both 2014 and 2015.

