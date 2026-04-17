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Home > Sports News > PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

PSL 2026 controversy erupts as Mohammad Haris’ viral namaz video near Peshawar Zalmi dugout sparks debate over religion in cricket. Mohammad Rizwan also faces scrutiny amid allegations involving David Warner, while foreign players’ discomfort claims intensify discussions.

Mohammad Haris offered Namaz next to the Peshawar Zalmi dugout. Image Credit X
Mohammad Haris offered Namaz next to the Peshawar Zalmi dugout. Image Credit X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 17, 2026 22:51:02 IST

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PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

PSL 2026: The Pakistan Super League has found itself in yet another controversial moment. Peshawar Zalmi, who has had the best start possible to the season, has been involved in an off-the-field controversy as well. The PSL 2026 has seen its fair share of controversies. Earlier, a viral post claimed that the captain, Mohammad Rizwan, was trying to convert David Warner to the Islamic faith. While there was no confirmation about this claim, there has been a video doing the rounds which shows Mohammad Harris offering namaz (prayer) right beside the dugout of the Peshawar Zalmi team. The video has drawn criticism from fans questioning why such acts need to be committed in the ground and not in a private space or even the dressing room.

WATCH: Mohammad Haris offered ‘Namaz’ during PSL 2026



A viral video from the National Stadium shows Mohammad Haris offering Namaz right beside the Peshawar Zalmi dugout. The video sparked reactions from fans who are alleging that because of such acts, the Pakistan Super League has turned into a religious hub. In the video from a social media user that is doing the rounds on social media, the user claimed: “Foreign players have been complaining that their mental comfort is getting disturbed, as Pakistani players focus more on religious activities than cricket.” The user further alleged that this could have been done in a private space and said, “He could have gone to the dressing room and offered Namaz privately, but instead chose to do it in front of foreign players.”

PSL 2026: Mohammad Rizwan under scrutiny as well



Wicketkeeper hitter Mohammad Rizwan allegedly attempted to convert David Warner to Islam, according to a widely shared tweet. The Rawalpindiz captain is the target of a grave accusation in the widely shared tweet. The tweet also claims that Warner left the Pakistan Super League in between Karachi Kings games as a result of Rizwan’s conversion attempt. According to the widely shared tweet, there are rumors that Rizwan was nearly forcing Warner to become an Islamic convert. Warner was offered the position of head coach of the Pakistani team for this conversion, according to the tweet. 

PSL 2026: How many runs has Mohammad Haris scored?

Mohammad Haris has been in hard-hitting form with Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2026. The right-handed batter has scored 149 runs in six innings while averaging 24.83. His average is on the lower end; it is his strike rate that has impressed the fans. He has struck at a rate of more than 160. While Haris has not managed to score a half-century, he has struck 16 fours and eight sixes. 

PSL 2026: How has Peshawar Zalmi performed?

The PSL 2026 points standings are led by Peshawar Zalmi. The Babar Azam-led side has won five of their six encounters so far this season. Their game against Islamabad United was marred by rain. After winning five of their past six games, they have 11 points, which puts them comfortably atop the standings. In their first match, they overcame Rawalpindiz by five wickets. Peshawar defeated the Hyderabad Kingsmen by four wickets, the Karachi Kings by 159 runs, the Lahore Qalandars by 76 runs, and now the Multan Sultans by 24 runs following the abandonment of the match against Islamabad.

Also Read: GT vs KKR IPL 2026: ₹25.20 Crore Price Tag Justified? Cameron Green Smashes Maiden Fifty For Kolkata, Dents ‘Super Striker’ Car — Watch Video

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Tags: babar azamDavid Warner RizwanMohammad Rizwanmohammad-harispakistan cricketPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSL 2026PSL 2026 controversyPSL ControversyPSL news

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PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

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PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

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PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video
PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video
PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video
PSL 2026: Namaz in Cricket Dugout? Mohammad Rizwan’s Pakistan Teammate Performs Religious Act, Viral Video Sparks ‘Foreign Players Unhappy’ Debate — Watch Video

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