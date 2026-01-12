LIVE TV
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Streaming – When And Where To Watch The Match LIVE

Punjab play Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match

January 12, 2026

Punjab and Madhya Pradesh are set to lock horns with each other in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match in Bengaluru. The winner of this match will move into the semis.

When to watch Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

The Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 1, Bengaluru on Tuesday, January 13 at 9:00 am IST.



Where to watch Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Match?

The Punjab vs Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast on Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.



SQUADS: 

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri(w), Venkatesh Iyer(c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Tripuresh Singh, Shubham Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Saransh Jain, Shivang Kumar, Kumar Kartikeya, Aryan Pandey, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rahul Batham, Rishabh Chauhan, Harsh Gawali, Madhav Tiwari, Mangesh Yadav, Ritik Tada



Punjab: Abhishek Sharma(c), Prabhsimran Singh(w), Harnoor Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Krish Bhagat, Harpreet Brar, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Mayank Markande, Gurnoor Brar, Raghu Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Salil Arora, Uday Saharan, Gaurav Chaudhary, Jashanpreet Singh, Sumit Sharma

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 7:09 PM IST
QUICK LINKS