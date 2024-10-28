Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Rafael Nadal has launched a brand called NDL Pro-Health inspired by his spirit of self-improvement. This brand will supply food supplements to people above 35 years old who are engaged in the sporting activities. Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis and is set to play his final tournament in his homeland of Malaga. The Davis Cup will be the final competition that the Spaniard will represent his country in. This competition will take place on November 19-24, 2024.

One month before his retirement, the ‘El-Matador’ started planning his life post-retirement plans. He has launched his brand NDL-Pro Health in collaboration with Cantabria Labs. The main motive of this brand is to help people who want to endorse a healthy lifestyle and give the best of themselves. Nadal announced the launch of the brand with an Instagram video.

“Rafa’s attitude, his spirit of self-improvement can only be found by listening to and taking care of our body, because health is victory. That is what he has created, in partnership with Cantabria Labs: NDL. Dietary supplements to help you lead an active and healthy lifestyle and to be your best version every day. An attitude that is contagious that pushes us to overcome ourselves. To keep trying, again and again“

Rafael Nadal played his latest match against arch-rival Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam. They went head-to-head for the 61st time against Djokovic. This enthralling game ended with a scoreline of 6-2-7. In that game, Nadal was honoured with a golden racquet by the tournament officials. In the post-match speech, Novak Djokovic also requested his rival to not retire from the game.

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement on the 10th of October, 2024 declaring that this year he will grace the court of tennis for the one last time. Tennis World will be in Malaga at the Davis Cup. Nadal has had an incredible career of winning 22 grand slams and 36 Masters 1000 series wins.

