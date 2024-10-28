Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Rafael Nadal has launched a brand called NDL Pro-Health inspired by his spirit of self-improvement.

Rafael Nadal Launches A Food Supplement Brand Inspired By His Commitment To Self-Improvement.

Rafael Nadal has launched a brand called NDL Pro-Health inspired by his spirit of self-improvement. This brand will supply food supplements to people above 35 years old who are engaged in the sporting activities. Nadal has announced his retirement from tennis and is set to play his final tournament in his homeland of Malaga. The Davis Cup will be the final competition that the Spaniard will represent his country in. This competition will take place on November 19-24, 2024.

One month before his retirement, the ‘El-Matador’ started planning his life post-retirement plans. He has launched his brand NDL-Pro Health in collaboration with Cantabria Labs. The main motive of this brand is to help people who want to endorse a healthy lifestyle and give the best of themselves. Nadal announced the launch of the brand with an Instagram video.

“Rafa’s attitude, his spirit of self-improvement can only be found by listening to and taking care of our body, because health is victory. That is what he has created, in partnership with Cantabria Labs: NDL. Dietary supplements to help you lead an active and healthy lifestyle and to be your best version every day. An attitude that is contagious that pushes us to overcome ourselves. To keep trying, again and again

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Rafael Nadal played his latest match against arch-rival Novak Djokovic at the Six Kings Slam. They went head-to-head for the 61st time against Djokovic. This enthralling game ended with a scoreline of 6-2-7. In that game, Nadal was honoured with a golden racquet by the tournament officials. In the post-match speech, Novak Djokovic also requested his rival to not retire from the game.

Rafael Nadal announced his retirement on the 10th of October, 2024 declaring that this year he will grace the court of tennis for the one last time. Tennis World will be in Malaga at the Davis Cup. Nadal has had an incredible career of winning 22 grand slams and 36 Masters 1000 series wins.

Read More : Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Bets On Xabi Alonso To Replace Ancelotti

Filed under

Cantabria Labs NDL Brand Rafeal Nadal
Advertisement

Also Read

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

MS Dhoni Appreciates Aggressive Result Oriented Approach Of Modern Test Cricket

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens Up

What D Y Chandrachud And Modi Discussed On PM’s Ganesh Puja Visit? Outgoing CJI Opens...

Data Shows Indians Lost 120.3 Cr In Digital Arrest: PM Modi Alerts Citizens In Mann Ki Baat

Data Shows Indians Lost 120.3 Cr In Digital Arrest: PM Modi Alerts Citizens In Mann...

Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Sabrina Carpenter Gave A Surprise Performance In Taylor Swift’s ‘Era Tour’ At New Orleans

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Mirzapur: The Film Set to Hit the Big Screen’, Know The RELEASE Date Here

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Did TikTok Star Manahil Malik Leak Her Own Video? What Inspired Mishi Khan’s Criticism?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

Can You Guess The Actor Who Surpassed Amitabh Bachchan’s Fees In The ’90s?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

What Did Adele Tell Celine Dion During Their Teary-Eyed Reunion At Las Vegas Residency?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Elevate Gifting with Luxe Mithai Hampers and Artistic Sweets

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Diwali 2024: Protecting Your Eye Health Amidst Festivities And Air Pollution

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Top 9 Winter Detox Drinks To Boost Metabolism

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox