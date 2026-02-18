LIVE TV
Ranji Trophy 2026: The Ultimate Underdog Story — Fans Erupt on X as J&K Cricket Team Stuns Bengal, Reach First-Ever Final

Fans celebrate as Jammu and Kashmir reach their maiden Ranji Trophy final after a historic 6-wicket win over Bengal. Despite Mohammed Shami’s 8-wicket haul, Auqib Nabi’s 9 wickets and Abdul Samad’s batting powered J&K to the title clash.

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Last updated: February 18, 2026 13:38:04 IST

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) scripted history on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, by storming into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Up against domestic heavyweights Bengal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, the “Himalayan Giants” secured a 6-wicket win that will be remembered forever in their domestic cricket history.

Needing only 126, J&K depended on Vanshaj Sharma’s (43*) steady batting and Abdul Samad’s quick 30* to get the job done. The latter is the most famous player from the IPL squad representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

The victory is considered the ultimate “David vs. Goliath” moment, especially since J&K had to fight through veteran India player Mohammed Shami’s career-best 8/90 in the first innings.

Under the captaincy of Paras Dogra, J&K became the first Himalayan region team to make it to the final match, and the fans’ celebrations have gone viral on social media across the country.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Masterclass Performance Against West Bengal

The high-voltage semi-final was a perfect blend of grit, nerves, and some wild swings. J&K decided to bowl first and managed to hold Bengal to 328, even though Sudip Kumar Gharami dug in for a tough knock of 146.

When J&K batted, they nearly matched it with 302. Then Shami showed up and just tore through them, grabbing eight wickets. For a while, it really felt like he’d crushed their hopes. But Day 3 flipped the script. Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar stormed through Bengal’s lineup and bowled them out for just 99. Suddenly, J&K needed only 126 runs to win, and they had two whole days to get there.

The final morning wasn’t smooth as both Shami and Akash Deep picked up some early wickets, making things tense again. Then Abdul Samad stepped in and just launched Shahbaz Ahmed for a couple of monster sixes, swinging the game J&K’s way. Vanshaj Sharma finished things off in style, smacking a six right over Mukesh Kumar’s head to seal the win.


Here is How Twitter reacted:

















First published on: Feb 18, 2026 1:01 PM IST
