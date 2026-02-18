Ranji Trophy 2026: The Ultimate Underdog Story — Fans Erupt on X as J&K Cricket Team Stuns Bengal, Reach First-Ever Final

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) scripted history on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, by storming into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final. Up against domestic heavyweights Bengal at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani, the “Himalayan Giants” secured a 6-wicket win that will be remembered forever in their domestic cricket history.

Needing only 126, J&K depended on Vanshaj Sharma’s (43*) steady batting and Abdul Samad’s quick 30* to get the job done. The latter is the most famous player from the IPL squad representing the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The victory is considered the ultimate “David vs. Goliath” moment, especially since J&K had to fight through veteran India player Mohammed Shami’s career-best 8/90 in the first innings.

Under the captaincy of Paras Dogra, J&K became the first Himalayan region team to make it to the final match, and the fans’ celebrations have gone viral on social media across the country.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Masterclass Performance Against West Bengal

The high-voltage semi-final was a perfect blend of grit, nerves, and some wild swings. J&K decided to bowl first and managed to hold Bengal to 328, even though Sudip Kumar Gharami dug in for a tough knock of 146.

When J&K batted, they nearly matched it with 302. Then Shami showed up and just tore through them, grabbing eight wickets. For a while, it really felt like he’d crushed their hopes. But Day 3 flipped the script. Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar stormed through Bengal’s lineup and bowled them out for just 99. Suddenly, J&K needed only 126 runs to win, and they had two whole days to get there.

The final morning wasn’t smooth as both Shami and Akash Deep picked up some early wickets, making things tense again. Then Abdul Samad stepped in and just launched Shahbaz Ahmed for a couple of monster sixes, swinging the game J&K’s way. Vanshaj Sharma finished things off in style, smacking a six right over Mukesh Kumar’s head to seal the win.



Here is How Twitter reacted:

𝙎𝘾𝙀𝙉𝙀𝙎 𝙊𝙁 𝙋𝙐𝙍𝙀 𝙅𝙐𝘽𝙄𝙇𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 🤩 J&K create history as they defeat Bengal by 7️⃣ wickets to book their ticket to the #RanjiTrophy Final for the very first time 🫡 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/QXyCuRHJ6e@IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/VBKPD9I9mX — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 18, 2026







JAMMU AND KASHMIR FIRST TIME FINAL IN HISTORY. POTM in Quarter Final.

POTM in Semi Final. AUQIB NABI – LEGEND OF JAMMU & KASHMIR. 🥇 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/0gQuMmOqRX — PANKAJ DAUNAWAT (@pankajmeen75939) February 18, 2026







Chief Minister congratulated the J&K Ranji Team on their semi-final victory and qualifying for the maiden Ranji Trophy final. This landmark achievement reflects the team’s determination, discipline and rising sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister… pic.twitter.com/TcNWNFMTLD — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) February 18, 2026







JAMMU & KASHMIR INTO THE RANJI TROPHY FINAL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN HISTORY. – The raw emotions. ❤️

pic.twitter.com/gHQDhh5WhP — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 18, 2026







History created! 🏏

Jammu & Kashmir storm into their first-ever Ranji Trophy final with grit, discipline, and belief.A clinical chase of 126 and a stunning nine-wicket match haul from Auqib Nabi pure class under pressure.A proud day for every cricket lover in J&K. The journey… — Muzamil Bashir (@Mu_zam24) February 18, 2026







Jammu & Kashmir’s maiden Ranji Trophy final berth is a historic triumph. Amid decades of conflict, this cricket milestone symbolizes resilience, unity, and sporting renaissance for a region often defined by strife. A beacon of hope! #RanjiTrophy — Alok Patel (@_alokpatel) February 18, 2026







🚨​Auqib Nabi is officially on a tear! 🏟️🔥🚨 ​He didn’t just play the knockouts he owned them. From ripping through lineups in the Quarterfinals to repeating the masterclass in the Semis, he’s been the backbone of Jammu & Kashmir’s attack. ​QF: 12 Wickets + POTM 🏆

​SF: 9… pic.twitter.com/gOPGX2BONy — Akash (@klrvikash) February 18, 2026







The mighty #Jammu & #Kashmir cricket team storms into the finals of the Ranji Trophy . A proud moment for every Kashmiri : this is history in the making. Onward to victory . #RanjiTrophy https://t.co/YoF6DNytXq — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) February 18, 2026







Jammu and Kashmir’s Masterclass Performance Against West Bengal

The high-voltage semi-final was a perfect blend of grit, nerves, and some wild swings. J&K decided to bowl first and managed to hold Bengal to 328, even though Sudip Kumar Gharami dug in for a tough knock of 146.

When J&K batted, they nearly matched it with 302. Then Shami showed up and just tore through them, grabbing eight wickets. For a while, it really felt like he’d crushed their hopes. But Day 3 flipped the script. Auqib Nabi and Sunil Kumar stormed through Bengal’s lineup and bowled them out for just 99. Suddenly, J&K needed only 126 runs to win, and they had two whole days to get there.

The final morning wasn’t smooth as both Shami and Akash Deep picked up some early wickets, making things tense again. Then Abdul Samad stepped in and just launched Shahbaz Ahmed for a couple of monster sixes, swinging the game J&K’s way. Vanshaj Sharma finished things off in style, smacking a six right over Mukesh Kumar’s head to seal the win.

Also Read – T20 World Cup 2026: Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia After Group-Stage Exit, Mocks Steve Smith Snub in Viral Tweet