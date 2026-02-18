T20 World Cup 2026: Iceland Cricket Trolls Australia After Group-Stage Exit, Mocks Steve Smith Snub in Viral Tweet

The T20 World Cup 2026 has been full of historic upsets with cricketing giants committing big blunders. Amongst this, Australia’s exit from this grand affair has given social media a big topic to shoot their words.

Joining the chorus was Iceland Cricket, who are the ultimate kings of cricketing humour. On February 17, things really fell apart. Australia’s hopes died in Pallekele after the Ireland-Zimbabwe washout pushed Zimbabwe through to the Super 8s, leaving Mitchell Marsh and his team stuck on the sidelines.

Then, Iceland Cricket jumped in online, calling out what they saw as “insulting” treatment of Steve Smith. He’d flown in last minute to replace the injured Josh Hazlewood, but ended up just watching from the bench as Australia’s middle order fell apart.

Iceland Cricket’s Humorous Take on Steve Smith

Everyone online underscored how scattered the Australian selectors seemed. They pulled Steve Smith out of a great Big Bash run, talking up his value as the steady “anchor” on tricky Sri Lankan pitches. Then, when it actually mattereda must-win game against Sri Lanka on February 16, they left him on the bench.

Iceland Cricket wrote: “The best thing about the T20 World Cup for Steve Smith was the airport duty free. We would treat him better, with a statue and a lifetime supply of free cod. Sometimes, your best assets get forgotten.”

Australia’s Selection Backfires in Sri Lanka

Jokes aside, the numbers tell a pretty harsh story of Australia’s downfall. This is only the second time that they’ve failed to get out of the group stage of a tournament.

The final nail in the coffin was the washout of the Ireland and Zimbabwe game just covered up the fact that the real wounds were from the two big upset defeats against Zimbabwe and the embarrassing eight-wicket loss to Sri Lanka.

Also, there has been a lot of buzz about the game against Zimbabwe, as it was one of Mitchell Marsh and co.’s shocking defeats.

