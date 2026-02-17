T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

With the T20 World Cup 2026 in full swing, the lineup for the Super 8 stage is taking shape. Scheduled to begin on February 21 and conclude on March 1, the Super 8 phase will feature eight teams split into two groups of four, with each team playing the others in its group once. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals.
From the 20 teams competing in the tournament, the top two from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.
Teams Already Qualified:
-
West Indies (Group C) – Secured qualification with a nine-wicket win over Nepal.
-
India (Group A) – Qualified after a 61-run victory against Pakistan.
-
South Africa (Group D) – Last year’s runners-up have made the cut.
-
New Zealand (Group D) – Advanced alongside South Africa.
-
England (Group C) – Claimed the second spot after beating Italy by 24 runs.
-
Sri Lanka (Group B) – Co-hosts qualified by defeating Australia.
-
Zimbabwe (Group B) – Advanced after a washout against Ireland, eliminating Australia.
We’ve done it! 🇿🇼 🥳
#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DH887WL0Cl
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 17, 2026
One Super 8 spot remains up for grabs, with Pakistan and the USA still in contention.
Super 8 Format & Seeding
The ICC pre-seeded eight teams based on T20I rankings before the tournament:
-
Group 1 seeds: Australia, India, West Indies, South Africa
-
Group 2 seeds: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan
Unseeded teams that qualify will take the Super 8 position of the eliminated seeded side from their group.
Super 8 qualification vibes. 🎶 👏#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/el9siWX4cj
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 17, 2026
Super 8 Schedule Highlights
All match timings are According to IST
|February 21, Saturday
|New Zealand vs Y3
|7:00 PM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|February 22, Sunday
|Sri Lanka vs England
|3:00 PM
|Kandy
|February 22, Sunday
|India vs South Africa
|7:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|February 23, Monday
|West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|7:00 PM
|Mumbai
|February 24, Tuesday
|England vs Y3
|7:00 PM
|Kandy
|February 25, Wednesday
|Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
|7:00 PM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|February 26, Thursday
|South Africa vs West Indies
|3:00 PM
|Ahmedabad
|February 26, Thursday
|India vs Zimbabwe
|7:00 PM
|Chennai
|February 27, Friday
|England vs New Zealand
|7:00 PM
|Premadasa, Colombo
|February 28, Saturday
|Sri Lanka vs Y4
|7:00 PM
|Kandy
|March 1, Sunday
|South Africa vs Zimbabwe
|3:00 PM
|Delhi
|March 1, Sunday
|India vs West Indies
|7:00 PM
|Kolkata
A stunning catch, a power-packed century 🤯 Pathum Nissanka had an evening to remember at the #T20WorldCup 👏
Watch the catch here 👉 https://t.co/SiHlx3i6Yu pic.twitter.com/sccOtqKJbs
— ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2026
Teams Eliminated in Group Stage
12 teams exited the tournament early, including Nepal, Oman, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Namibia, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada. Australia became the first major team to bow out after winning only one of three matches.
The Super 8 stage promises intense battles as the remaining eight teams vie for semi-final spots and the T20 World Cup 2026 crown.
