england emmanuel macron artificial intelligence latest viral video BB Tanya Mittal Bangladesh Prime Minister ayatollah ali khamenei Cricket Australia e VITARA Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Mandhira Kapur Smith Isha Foundation accident
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

Australia’s shocking early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026 has intensified the Super 8 race, with seven teams — including India, South Africa, West Indies, and England — already sealing qualification. Only one spot remains up for grabs.

T20 World Cup 2026 : Super 8 (Image credits : X)
T20 World Cup 2026 : Super 8 (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 17, 2026 20:15:26 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

With the T20 World Cup 2026 in full swing, the lineup for the Super 8 stage is taking shape. Scheduled to begin on February 21 and conclude on March 1, the Super 8 phase will feature eight teams split into two groups of four, with each team playing the others in its group once. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

From the 20 teams competing in the tournament, the top two from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

Teams Already Qualified:

  • West Indies (Group C) – Secured qualification with a nine-wicket win over Nepal.

  • India (Group A) – Qualified after a 61-run victory against Pakistan.

  • South Africa (Group D) – Last year’s runners-up have made the cut.

  • New Zealand (Group D) – Advanced alongside South Africa.

  • England (Group C) – Claimed the second spot after beating Italy by 24 runs.

  • Sri Lanka (Group B) – Co-hosts qualified by defeating Australia.

  • Zimbabwe (Group B) – Advanced after a washout against Ireland, eliminating Australia.

One Super 8 spot remains up for grabs, with Pakistan and the USA still in contention.

Super 8 Format & Seeding

The ICC pre-seeded eight teams based on T20I rankings before the tournament:

  • Group 1 seeds: Australia, India, West Indies, South Africa

  • Group 2 seeds: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan

Unseeded teams that qualify will take the Super 8 position of the eliminated seeded side from their group.

Super 8 Schedule Highlights

All match timings are According to  IST

February 21, Saturday New Zealand vs Y3 7:00 PM Premadasa, Colombo
February 22, Sunday Sri Lanka vs England 3:00 PM Kandy
February 22, Sunday India vs South Africa 7:00 PM Ahmedabad
February 23, Monday West Indies vs Zimbabwe 7:00 PM Mumbai
February 24, Tuesday England vs Y3 7:00 PM Kandy
February 25, Wednesday Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 7:00 PM Premadasa, Colombo
February 26, Thursday South Africa vs West Indies 3:00 PM Ahmedabad
February 26, Thursday India vs Zimbabwe 7:00 PM Chennai
February 27, Friday England vs New Zealand 7:00 PM Premadasa, Colombo
February 28, Saturday Sri Lanka vs Y4 7:00 PM Kandy
March 1, Sunday South Africa vs Zimbabwe 3:00 PM Delhi
March 1, Sunday India vs West Indies 7:00 PM Kolkata

Teams Eliminated in Group Stage

12 teams exited the tournament early, including Nepal, Oman, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Namibia, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada. Australia became the first major team to bow out after winning only one of three matches.

The Super 8 stage promises intense battles as the remaining eight teams vie for semi-final spots and the T20 World Cup 2026 crown.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

