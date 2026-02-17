T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

With the T20 World Cup 2026 in full swing, the lineup for the Super 8 stage is taking shape. Scheduled to begin on February 21 and conclude on March 1, the Super 8 phase will feature eight teams split into two groups of four, with each team playing the others in its group once. The top two sides from each group will advance to the semi-finals.

From the 20 teams competing in the tournament, the top two from each group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

Teams Already Qualified:

West Indies (Group C) – Secured qualification with a nine-wicket win over Nepal.

India (Group A) – Qualified after a 61-run victory against Pakistan.

South Africa (Group D) – Last year’s runners-up have made the cut.

New Zealand (Group D) – Advanced alongside South Africa.

England (Group C) – Claimed the second spot after beating Italy by 24 runs.

Sri Lanka (Group B) – Co-hosts qualified by defeating Australia.

Zimbabwe (Group B) – Advanced after a washout against Ireland, eliminating Australia. We’ve done it! 🇿🇼 🥳 #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DH887WL0Cl — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 17, 2026

One Super 8 spot remains up for grabs, with Pakistan and the USA still in contention.

Super 8 Format & Seeding

The ICC pre-seeded eight teams based on T20I rankings before the tournament:

Group 1 seeds: Australia, India, West Indies, South Africa

Group 2 seeds: New Zealand, Sri Lanka, England, Pakistan

Unseeded teams that qualify will take the Super 8 position of the eliminated seeded side from their group.

Super 8 Schedule Highlights

All match timings are According to IST

Teams Eliminated in Group Stage

12 teams exited the tournament early, including Nepal, Oman, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Namibia, Afghanistan, UAE, and Canada. Australia became the first major team to bow out after winning only one of three matches.

The Super 8 stage promises intense battles as the remaining eight teams vie for semi-final spots and the T20 World Cup 2026 crown.

