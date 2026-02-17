T20 World Cup 2026: Will Pakistan Get Eliminated if Their Match vs Namibia Gets Washed Out?

Pakistan will be up against Namibia in their final Group stage fixture on Wednesday in Colombo. The Men in Green have to win this match to qualify for the Super 8 stage as they had suffered a defeat against arch-rivals India in Colombo on Sunday.

While it is a must-win game for Pakistan against Namibia, what happens if it rains in Colombo on Wednesday.

If the rain occurs and the match between Pakistan and Namibia will be washed out, the Salman Ali Agha-led side will march ahead as both the sides will get one point each making it a total of 5 points. Netherlands on the other side, who are still in contention need to win against India with a bigger margin and also need Pakistan to lose their match against Namibia.

If Pakistan qualify then, they will be placed along side England, New Zealand, and co-hosts Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s Performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan defeated Netherlands and USA earlier in the first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2026 but suffered a defeat against Team India. It was a close call against Netherlands as they clinched a win in the final over after Faheem Ashraf hit an unbeaten 29 off 11 in the final stage of the game and took them over the line. He smashed Logan van Beek for 24 runs in one over.

“We’ve been playing similar cricket for the past one year. So whatever job is given, we try to do it properly and in the best possible way. The heartbeat was fast, this kind wasn’t something new or the first time. So it was just about going out there and doing whatever we know how to do,” he said after the match.

The side then put a dominant performance against USA putting up 190/9 in 20 overs and then restricted the opposition for 158/8 to register a win by 32 runs.

Salman Agha’s troops suffered a massive defeat by 61 runs against India. The Men in Blue rode on Ishan Kishan’s 77 off 40 to post 175/7 in 20 overs. Later, the bowlers did their job and bundled out Pakistan for 114 to win the match by 61 runs.

“We were believing in our spinners and they had an off day today. Execution was missing in some parts of the game. We were obviously going to always believe our spinners, because they’ve done really well in last six month. And with the batting I think we didn’t start well and in T20 games if we lose 3 or 4 wickets in powerplay, you are always chasing the game,” Salman Ali Agha said after the match.

