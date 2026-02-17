LIVE TV
Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

Australia were eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match was washed out in Pallekele. Zimbabwe have now been placed along side India, West Indies and South Africa in Super 8s.

Australia have been knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: AFP)
Australia have been knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 17, 2026 18:59:44 IST

T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

Australia have been officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match was called off due to rain in Pallekele on Tuesday. Zimbabwe who had earlier defeated Australia had four points in two matches. 

A washed out game has given them one point making it an aggregate of five to take them into the Super 8s. The African team has now been now been placed along side India, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 in Super 8 stage. Ireland had also lost two matches out of the three that they played and could have gone to a maximum of four points to stay in contention. But the wash out has also handed them one point making it a total of three points. 

Zimbabwe were in a brilliant touch against Australia in their Group stage match and stunned them by 23 runs. Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten 64 off 56 while Sikandar Raza chipped in with a late surge who hammered 25* off 13 as Zimbabwe put up 169/2 in 20 overs. 

Later, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans ripped through the Australian batting unit. Muzarabani picked up four wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. Evans also bagged a three-wicket haul for 23 runs in 3.3 overs. 

Zimbabwe were also in a fine form against Oman as they bundled out them for 103. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans bagged three wickets each. Brian Bennett chipped in with 48* off 36. Brendon Taylor was retired hurt for 31 off 30 as the side eventually clinched a win by 8 wickets. 

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2026 | Australia Officially Knocked Out as Rain Abandons Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match in Pallekele

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 6:59 PM IST
Tags: Cricket AustraliaIreland vs Zimbabwet20 world cup 2026ZIM vs IRE

