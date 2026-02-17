T20 World Cup 2026: ‘ZIM Backed by 1.4 Billion Fans’ — Internet Explodes as Australia Crash Out After Zimbabwe vs Ireland Washout

Australia have been officially knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the Zimbabwe vs Ireland match was called off due to rain in Pallekele on Tuesday. Zimbabwe who had earlier defeated Australia had four points in two matches.

A washed out game has given them one point making it an aggregate of five to take them into the Super 8s. The African team has now been now been placed along side India, West Indies and South Africa in Group 1 in Super 8 stage. Ireland had also lost two matches out of the three that they played and could have gone to a maximum of four points to stay in contention. But the wash out has also handed them one point making it a total of three points.

Australia eliminated. Only the second group stage exit for them in this tournament’s history.

Why do I feel it’s great News for Windies!!!Their chances of qualifying for semis go up a notch. #T20WorldCup — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 17, 2026

Zimbabwe getting support from 1.4 billion people after it eliminated Australia pic.twitter.com/4SdNKHKwwP — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 17, 2026

Steve Smith entering Sri Lanka for World Cup pic.twitter.com/uSf7fUmyO6 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 17, 2026

The most powerful thing about time is, IT CHANGES! 🔥 Welcome to the Super 8s, Zimbabwe 👏#IREvZIM pic.twitter.com/yF2gbVs2kH — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2026

That feeling when Australia get knocked out of ICC World Cups hits different.pic.twitter.com/8lFyWeCEHd — Ragav X (@ragav_x) February 17, 2026

This World Cup continues to surprise and inspire. Australia’s exit and Zimbabwe’s qualification for the Super Eight truly reflect the growing competitiveness of the sport. Congratulations to @ZimCricketv . pic.twitter.com/RTFgN6KaTm — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 17, 2026

It is over for Australia at the T20 World Cup group stage. Fully deserved by Zimbabwe. They have fielders who can fly like puffins. Into the Super 8s they roar. Can they now go even deeper and into the knockout stage? — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) February 17, 2026

Australia knocked out of T20 World Cup 2026 in group stage Indians : pic.twitter.com/XHcd5awHO3 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) February 17, 2026

ZIMBABWE 🇿🇼 Go you good thing!!!! — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 17, 2026

Zimbabwe Entering The Super 8 Be Like #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xEBDMLPbT1 — Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 (@khushbookadri) February 17, 2026

Zimbabwe were in a brilliant touch against Australia in their Group stage match and stunned them by 23 runs. Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten 64 off 56 while Sikandar Raza chipped in with a late surge who hammered 25* off 13 as Zimbabwe put up 169/2 in 20 overs.

Later, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans ripped through the Australian batting unit. Muzarabani picked up four wickets for 17 runs in 4 overs. Evans also bagged a three-wicket haul for 23 runs in 3.3 overs.

Zimbabwe were also in a fine form against Oman as they bundled out them for 103. Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava and Brad Evans bagged three wickets each. Brian Bennett chipped in with 48* off 36. Brendon Taylor was retired hurt for 31 off 30 as the side eventually clinched a win by 8 wickets.

