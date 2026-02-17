T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Officially Knocked Out as Rain Abandons Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match in Pallekele

Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out. Zimbabwe had four points in two matches before this game while Australia just had two in three matches. The wash out handed Zimbabwe one point making it a total of five points.
Australia as well as Ireland could have a maximum of four points.
The covers are still on at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1qinPxyB9i
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) February 17, 2026
More to follow…
Covering sports for fun. Cricket in whites remains the first love—the kind that teaches patience, rewards nuance, and tells stories over five days rather than five seconds.