Home > Sports > T20 World Cup 2026: Australia Officially Knocked Out as Rain Abandons Ireland vs Zimbabwe Match in Pallekele

Australia’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign ended in heartbreak after relentless rain abandoned Ireland vs Zimbabwe match in Pallekele on Tuesday. The washout sealed Zimbabwe’s Super 8 qualification as the seventh team, while both Australia and Ireland were officially knocked out.

Australia out of T20 World Cup 2026. (Photo Credits: AFP)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: February 17, 2026 17:50:16 IST

Australia have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out. Zimbabwe had four points in two matches before this game while Australia just had two in three matches. The wash out handed Zimbabwe one point making it a total of five points. 

Australia as well as Ireland could have a maximum of four points. 

More to follow…

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 5:50 PM IST
Tags: Cricket Australiahome-hero-pos-14IRE vs ZIMt20 world cup 2026ZIM vs IREZimbabwe vs Ireland

