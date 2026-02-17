Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada Teen Named After Yuvraj Singh Smashes Historic T20 World Cup 2026 Century

Canada’s 19-year-old batter Yuvraj Samra has created history by becoming the youngest player to score a century in T20 World Cup history. In a crucial Group D clash of the 2026 T20 World Cup against New Zealand, the teenage opener smashed a brilliant 110 off 65 balls, powering Canada to a competitive 173/4. His fearless strokeplay stood out on the big stage and kept his side in contention in a must-win encounter.

The 2026 edition witnessed a landmark moment as Samra became the first cricketer from an Associate nation to score a hundred in a T20 World Cup. At just 19 years and 141 days, he surpassed the previous youngest-centurion record held by Pakistan’s Ahmed Shehzad.

Youngest to score a hundred in T20 World Cup history

19y 141d – Yuvraj Samra (CAN) vs NZ, Chennai, 2026*

22y 127d – Ahmed Shehzad (PAK) vs BAN, Mirpur, 2014

23y 156d – Suresh Raina (IND) vs SA, Gros Islet, 2010

25y 83d – Alex Hales (ENG) vs SL, Chattogram, 2014

25y 327d – Glenn Phillips (NZ) vs SL, Sydney, 2022

At Chennai’s iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Samra reached his century in only 58 deliveries, striking 11 fours and six towering sixes against an experienced New Zealand attack. He also stitched together a record 116-run opening stand with captain Dilpreet Bajwa — the highest partnership by an Associate team against a Full Member nation in T20 World Cup history.

Punjabis in this tournament! 📈🔥 Take a bow, Yuvraj Samra ➡️ Youngest ever to score a 💯 in T20 Cup history! 🌟#CANvNZ pic.twitter.com/OCzPdflkr3 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) February 17, 2026

Who is Yuvraj Samra

Originally hailing from Punjab, Yuvraj Samra began his international journey with Canada in March last year, making his ODI debut against the Netherlands. His father, Baljit Singh Samra, a massive fan of the 2007 and 2011 World Cup hero, named his son after the Indian cricketing icon Yuvraj Singh. Born in Brampton, Ontario, the youngster was even nudged by his father to bat left-handed to emulate his namesake. Within weeks, he also earned his T20I cap and has continued to grow in stature since. So far, he has featured in eight ODIs and 19 T20Is, including his memorable century against New Zealand in Chennai.

In 19 years of T20 World Cup history, 13 centuries have been scored.Only 2 have ended up in a losing cause. 117 – 🏝️Chris Gayle vs SA (2007)

110 – 🇨🇦 Yuvraj Samra vs NZ (2026)* pic.twitter.com/ka0mytO7We — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) February 17, 2026

In the 50-over format, Samra has accumulated 172 runs at an average of 24.57, registering one half-century. However, it is in T20Is where he has truly flourished — scoring 569 runs at an impressive average of 37.93 and a striking rate of 161.18. His tally includes three fifties and a century, along with 33 sixes and 53 fours. Before his match-winning knock against New Zealand, he had endured a quiet World Cup, managing just 17 runs in two innings.