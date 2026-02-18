Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Ranji Trophy semifinal Day 4 at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, witnessed Jammu and Kashmir attempting to reach a small target of 126 that Bengal had established by each of the two teams after both teams had played two full innings. Batting first Bengal scored a good 328 in the first innings and J&K responded with 302 which kept the game alive. During their second innings, Bengal failed drastically at 99, thus giving the lead back to J&K and creating a curious last day situation. With the match restarting Jammu and Kashmir had 83 to reach their first ever Ranji Trophy final and Shubham Pundir and Vanshaj Sharma were at the crease to get their team home.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

During the game, several individual performances took place prominently and influenced the course of the game. The batting of Bengal in the earlier part of the match was marked by a strong performance of Sudip Gharami, who batted calmly to contribute to the total that Bengal had in their first innings, and the young bowlers of the team such as Mohammed Shami were continually challenging the J&K batsmen. Yet, it was Auqib Nabi that impressed with his effort in every aspect; his match winning wickets and valuable lower order runs kept Jammu and Kashmir well on its way to attain the target and possible final berth history.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Jammu & Kashmir vs Bengal

When the competition came to the climax on Day 4, it was evident that the feeling of occasion was there, and the two teams were fighting to win. The bowlers of Bengal anticipated an early attack on the total to protect it, because they were aware that two wicket husks would place the game on their side. In the meantime, the batters of J&K looked at their mission cautiously optimistically as they knew that a stable partnership would be the key to fulfill their dream of participating in the Ranji Trophy final first. Cricket enthusiasts in India were also attracted by the match and through live streams and television sets, many of them were present to watch the semifinal finish with the drama.

