LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith arrest-warrant ai Dollar-Denominated IPO Bail Google Pixel 10a Sachin Meena IAF Abhishek Sharma Linda Davis bangladesh Chris Pratt ayatollah ali khamenei emmanuel macron Mandhira Kapur Smith
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi delivered a match winning all round show, picking up nine wickets and scoring a crucial 42 in the first innings, as Jammu & Kashmir secured a historic six wicket win over two time champions Bengal to reach their maiden Ranji Trophy final.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 18, 2026 12:21:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Ranji Trophy semifinal Day 4 at Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, witnessed Jammu and Kashmir attempting to reach a small target of 126 that Bengal had established by each of the two teams after both teams had played two full innings. Batting first Bengal scored a good 328 in the first innings and J&K responded with 302 which kept the game alive. During their second innings, Bengal failed drastically at 99, thus giving the lead back to J&K and creating a curious last day situation. With the match restarting Jammu and Kashmir had 83 to reach their first ever Ranji Trophy final and Shubham Pundir and Vanshaj Sharma were at the crease to get their team home.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

During the game, several individual performances took place prominently and influenced the course of the game. The batting of Bengal in the earlier part of the match was marked by a strong performance of Sudip Gharami, who batted calmly to contribute to the total that Bengal had in their first innings, and the young bowlers of the team such as Mohammed Shami were continually challenging the J&K batsmen. Yet, it was Auqib Nabi that impressed with his effort in every aspect; his match winning wickets and valuable lower order runs kept Jammu and Kashmir well on its way to attain the target and possible final berth history.

Ranji Trophy 2026: Jammu & Kashmir vs Bengal 

When the competition came to the climax on Day 4, it was evident that the feeling of occasion was there, and the two teams were fighting to win. The bowlers of Bengal anticipated an early attack on the total to protect it, because they were aware that two wicket husks would place the game on their side. In the meantime, the batters of J&K looked at their mission cautiously optimistically as they knew that a stable partnership would be the key to fulfill their dream of participating in the Ranji Trophy final first. Cricket enthusiasts in India were also attracted by the match and through live streams and television sets, many of them were present to watch the semifinal finish with the drama. 

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

First published on: Feb 18, 2026 11:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: first ever Ranji final Jammu and kashmirJammu and Kashmir cricket teamJammu and Kashmir enters finalJammu and Kashmir vs BengalRanji Trophy 2026Ranji Trophy latest newsRanji Trophy live update

RELATED News

PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

WATCH: Abhishek Sharma Unleashes Power-Hitting in Nets Ahead of India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

UEFA Champions League 2026: Vinicius Junior Accuses Gianluca Prestianni of Racial Abuse as Real Madrid Beats Benfica by 1-0

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Teams Confirmed: India, South Africa, Sri Lanka Among First to Qualify — Check Full List & Format Explained

LATEST NEWS

Ash Wednesday 2026: Heartfelt Wishes, Inspiring Quotes, Greetings, And Fasting Rules To Celebrate With Joy And Reflection

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Galgotias University Kicked Out Of AI Impact Summit 2026 After ‘Campus Robot’ Turns Out To Be Chinese Product – All About The Orion Robotic Dog & Rs 350 Crore AI Project

Xiaomi HyperOS 4.0 Based On Android 17 To Release Soon: Enhance Battery Performance And Smoother Experience—Check All Features And List Of Phones To Support Update

Are You Buying Gold and Silver Ahead of Wedding Season? Check MCX, City Rates, and Global Market Trends on 18 February

Andhra Pradesh Horror: Neighbour Rapes, Kills 7-Year-Old, Hides Body In Drum At Home

Who Is Martha Stewart? Know About This Popular TV Host’s Most Prized Flower Which Is 50 Years Old

GIFT City’s First IPO Set For March: XED Executive Development Files RHP To Raise $12 Million, Bringing Global Executive Education To Investors

Is Vanuatu A Country? Why Supreme Court Questioned Its Existence And Compared It To Kailasa During Bail Hearing

Google Pixel 10a Launch: Tensor G4 Chipset, 7-Year OS Updates, And 45W Fast Charging, Check Price And Specs Of Google’s ‘Most’ Affordable Phone

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal
Ranji Trophy 2026: Auqib Nabi Stars As Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Team Scripts History, Enter First-Ever Final After Beating Bengal

QUICK LINKS