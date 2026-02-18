PAK vs NAM Live Stream: When, Where And How To Watch Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2026 Match Live

Pakistan have got their back against the wall as they face Namibia in Match 35 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday, February 18. After getting hammered by 61 runs from India, Salman Ali Agha’s squad is in a tough spot. They’re stuck in third place in Group A, trailing behind the USA. Simply put, they need to win today, or their Super 8 dreams are gone.

Namibia, meanwhile, has nothing to lose. Gerhard Erasmus and his team are already out after three straight defeats. But they’d love to crash the party, pull off something big, and leave the tournament with a win nobody saw coming.

What is the schedule for Pakistan vs Namibia game?

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between Pakistan vs Namibia will be played on Wednesday, February 18, at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM match will start at 3:00 PM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Pakistan vs Namibia game?

The match between Pakistan vs Namibia will be live on Star Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Namibia game?

The Pakistan vs Namibia match will be live stream on JioHotStar.

What is the toss time for Pakistan vs Namibia?

The toss for the Pakistan vs Namibia match will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

Namibia Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Ruben Trumpelmann, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Louren Steenkamp, Malan Kruger, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jack Brassell, Alex Volschenk, JC Balt, Dylan Leicher, WP Myburgh, Max Heingo.

