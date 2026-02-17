LIVE TV
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India's Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

The Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2026 is set, and India’s full schedule — including opponents, dates, and venues — has been revealed. Here’s a complete guide to Team India’s fixtures and their path to the knockout stage.

Team India (Image credits : X)
Team India (Image credits : X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: February 17, 2026 22:07:43 IST

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

World No. 1 ranked T20I side India  are set to face South Africa , Zimbabwe  and two-time champions West Indies in the Super 8 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India became the first team from Group A to qualify for the Super 8s after registering a dominant 61-run victory over Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The win maintained India’s perfect record in the tournament so far, with three victories from three matches. They will wrap up their Group A campaign against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.

India’s Super 8 Schedule 

India vs South Africa at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on Feb 22

India’s Super 8 journey begins with a high-profile clash against South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, a rematch of the 2024 T20 World Cup final. South Africa is doing great under Captain Adrien Markram winning all group Stage games.

India vs Zimbabwe at the M.A Chidambaram on Feb 26

 Their second fixture will be against Zimbabwe on February 26 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Zimbabwe under Sikandar Raza outshined Australia to secure their super 8 berth.

India vs West Indies at the Eden Gardens on March 1

 The Men in Blue will conclude their Super 8 campaign on March 1 against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

To secure a place in the semifinals for a third consecutive edition, India will likely need at least two strong wins in the Super 8 stage, potentially with healthy net run rate margins.

The Super 8 phase runs from February 21 to March 1, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals on March 4 and 5. The final is set for March 8. Venue allocations for the knockout matches will depend on Pakistan’s progression, with Kolkata, Mumbai, and Colombo identified as potential hosts.

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 10:07 PM IST
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: India’s Opponents, Full Schedule, Match Dates And Venues Confirmed

