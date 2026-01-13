LIVE TV
Home > Sports > RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

The uncertainty over defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s home matches of the upcoming IPL 2026 will reportedly not be held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium following the deadly stampede during the team’s victory parade last year.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 13, 2026 13:04:49 IST

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their home matches at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Raipur’s Shaheen Veer Narayan Singh Stadium next season, according to reports.

“RCB will play five matches in Navi Mumbai and two in Raipur during IPL 2026. The RCB officials have finalised the arrangement recently after meetings with the concerned officials,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will play their home fixtures at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

“We had already communicated to the RCA last year that, in case you are not able to organise these elections, it would be difficult for us to conduct the tournament there,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said after the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn’t hosted any international fixture after a fatal stampede.





Earlier, Jaydeep Bihani, the convener of the RCA’s ad-hoc committee at the time, publicly alleged that the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants was ‘fixed’. The franchise had categorically denied the claims with senior BCCI officials also dismissing the accusation as baseless.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued an ultimatum that no IPL matches will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium until the state body resolves its governance crisis. The association has been run by ad-hoc committees for nearly two years, a situation that violates BCCI guidelines.

First published on: Jan 13, 2026 1:04 PM IST
RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details
RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details
RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details
RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

