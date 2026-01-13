RCB Finalise Two Venues For IPL 2026 Home Matches – Is M Chinnaswamy Stadium One Of Them? Check All Details

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will play their home matches at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium and Raipur’s Shaheen Veer Narayan Singh Stadium next season, according to reports.

“RCB will play five matches in Navi Mumbai and two in Raipur during IPL 2026. The RCB officials have finalised the arrangement recently after meetings with the concerned officials,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will play their home fixtures at the Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune.

“We had already communicated to the RCA last year that, in case you are not able to organise these elections, it would be difficult for us to conduct the tournament there,” IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said after the IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn’t hosted any international fixture after a fatal stampede.

🚨 NEW HOME GROUND OF RCB IN IPL 2026 🚨 – RCB likely to play their home matches at the DY Patil Stadium and in Raipur – RCB to play 5 matches in Navi Mumbai and 2 in Raipur – So, Chinnaswamy Stadium has been sidelined 💔







As news suggests that RCB may have new home venues in Raipur and Navi Mumbai, it's hard to understand under what pressure or circumstances such a decision was taken. M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was not just RCB's home ground, it's the heartbeat of the franchise. From Chris Gayle's…







Earlier, Jaydeep Bihani, the convener of the RCA’s ad-hoc committee at the time, publicly alleged that the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants was ‘fixed’. The franchise had categorically denied the claims with senior BCCI officials also dismissing the accusation as baseless.









The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued an ultimatum that no IPL matches will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium until the state body resolves its governance crisis. The association has been run by ad-hoc committees for nearly two years, a situation that violates BCCI guidelines.

