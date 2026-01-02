LIVE TV
Home > Sports > No More Rajasthan Royals Matches In Jaipur! Where Is RR Shifting Base For IPL 2026?

No More Rajasthan Royals Matches In Jaipur! Where Is RR Shifting Base For IPL 2026?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to shift its home base for the upcoming IPL 2026 season to the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune

Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 2, 2026 11:11:05 IST

No More Rajasthan Royals Matches In Jaipur! Where Is RR Shifting Base For IPL 2026?

The Rajasthan Royals franchise will be shifting its base to Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium in Pune for the IPL 2026, according to a RevSportz report. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR usual home ground, has failed to ‘comply with evacuation safety norms’.

The eight home matches will now be divided between the Pune ground and the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, where it hosts a few games every year. While the reported issue is about the infrastructure, Rajasthan Cricket Association had deeper issues earlier.

Jaydeep Bihani, the convener of the RCA’s ad-hoc committee at the time, publicly alleged that the Rajasthan Royals’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants was ‘fixed’. The franchise had categorically denied the claims with senior BCCI officials also dismissing the accusation as baseless.





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had issued an ultimatum that no IPL matches will be hosted at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium until the state body resolves its governance crisis. The association has been run by ad-hoc committees for nearly two years, a situation that violates BCCI guidelines.





The association will appoint a third ad-hoc committee in two years after the current panel, led by D.D. Kumawat failed to reach a consensus on conducting elections.

The MCA hasn’t hosted an IPL match in the last three seasons. 

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 11:11 AM IST
QUICK LINKS