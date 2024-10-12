Home
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Rishabh Pant On IPL 2025 Mega Auction: If I Go…

In the IPL 2024, Pant appeared in 13 matches and scored 446 runs. for Del

Rishabh Pant On IPL 2025 Mega Auction: If I Go…

Ahead of the Indian Premier League 2025, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant has asked his fans if goes to the mega auction then would he be picked by any franchise or not.
The wicketkeeper-batter’s first cricket tournament after coming back from injury was Indian Premier League 2024 Pant where he was one of the main highlights as he returned to cricket after 14 months of recovery following his horrific car accident in December 2022.

In the IPL 2024, Pant appeared in 13 matches and scored 446 runs. He was the leading run-getter for his franchise. The 27-year-old joined the Delhi-based franchise in 2016 and started leading the Capitals from 2021.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter took to his social media handle on Friday to write, “If go to the auction. will I be sold or not and for how much ??”

Pant will be next seen in the Test series which will commence on October 16 in Bengaluru for which a 15-member squad was announced on Friday.

The 15-player squad resembles the one that was fielded for India’s recent 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh.
The opening Test will begin on October 16 in Bengaluru. The second Test will start on October 24 in Pune. The series will conclude in Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium, with the third Test commencing on November 1.

MUST READ | Jaydev Unadkat Extends Contract With Sussex

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

IPL 2025 Rishabh Pant Rishabh Pant news
