Rishabh Pant Set To Depart Delhi Capitals For CSK Before IPL 2025 – Sources

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who holds the record for most appearances and highest run tally for Delhi Capitals in IPL history, is reportedly considering a move to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the mega auction next year. According to a report in Dainik Jagran on Saturday (July 20), the Delhi-based franchise is dissatisfied with Pant’s leadership during IPL 2024 and is deliberating over whether to retain him.

Sources suggest the franchise may also explore trading the wicketkeeper-batter, but former Indian captain and DC’s Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly is advocating for retaining Pant as captain.

Should Delhi choose to release Pant, the 26-year-old left-handed wicketkeeper-batter, who played all eight matches of the T20 World Cup 2024 for India as the No. 3 batsman, could potentially join Chennai Super Kings. An official from CSK has indicated the franchise’s interest in signing a prominent Indian wicketkeeper as a possible successor to MS Dhoni, should he decide to retire from IPL.

Dhoni, the most experienced player in IPL history at 43, is likely to skip the 2025 edition of the lucrative franchise cricket league.

Additionally, reports suggest that KL Rahul may part ways with Lucknow Super Giants following criticism from owner Sanjiv Goenka after the team’s loss in an IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was captured on camera.

Rahul, who joined LSG for Rs 17 crore before the IPL 2022 mega auction, hails from Karnataka and is poised to potentially rejoin the Bengaluru-based franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The 31-year-old has previous stints with RCB, having been part of the franchise during the IPL seasons of 2013 and 2016. He has consistently expressed his eagerness to represent his state team once more.

Under Faf du Plessis’ leadership, RCB reached the playoffs in the 2024 IPL edition. However, it is rumored that RCB is now eyeing an Indian captaincy, and should they secure Rahul’s services, the dynamic cricketer, who has captained India across all formats, could lead the charge for RCB in IPL 2025.

