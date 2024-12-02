Rohit Sharma Names Son Ahaan, Here’s What The Little One’s Name Means

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have named their second child Ahaan. The name holds beautiful meanings in Hindi, Urdu, and Sanskrit—signifying a "call," an "auspicious dawn," and "awareness" respectively.

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh recently welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple, who already have a daughter named Samaira, announced the name of their newborn as Ahaan. Fans have flooded social media with warm wishes and blessings for the family.

What Does the Name “Ahaan” Mean?

The name Ahaan holds beautiful meanings in multiple languages. In Hindi, it translates to “Pukaar,” signifying a call or a summon. In Urdu, Ahaan is associated with an “Auspicious Dawn” or “Morning,” symbolizing a new beginning or hope. In Sanskrit, it means to make one “aware” of things, further reflecting the positivity and significance of the name. Just like their daughter Samaira, whose name also carries deep meanings, Ahaan reflects a sense of positivity and joy.

The Heartwarming Announcement

Rohit Sharma shared the joyous news of his second child’s birth via an Instagram post. His caption read, “F.A.M.I.L.Y, the one where we are four,” accompanied by a picture of his growing family. Fans, friends, and fellow cricketers have showered the couple with congratulatory messages, including India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who expressed his excitement over the news.

Rohit Sharma’s Family Journey

The Sharma family welcomed their baby boy at a significant time. Rohit, who was initially unavailable for India’s first Test against Australia in Perth due to his family commitments, has since rejoined the squad. In his absence, Jasprit Bumrah captained India to a remarkable 295-run victory. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal also made vital contributions, helping India take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The birth of Rohit Sharma’s son Ahaan has brought much happiness to his family, and the name Ahaan carries a deep cultural significance, symbolizing hope, new beginnings, and awareness. As the Indian team continues to shine on the field, the Sharma family enjoys this special time together, marking a new chapter in their lives.

