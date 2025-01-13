Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Rohit Sharma Set To Return To Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy After A Decade

Rohit Sharma is set to attend Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy practice session after a decade-long hiatus, sparking excitement ahead of the team's upcoming match. While his participation in the game against Jammu and Kashmir remains uncertain, fans eagerly await his return.

Rohit Sharma Set To Return To Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy After A Decade

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is apparently in practice to make a first appearance for the Ranji Trophy in nearly a decade. Rohit Sharma, who played his last domestic cricket for Mumbai in 2014, can be seen again when he joins the Mumbai Ranji squad for a practice session at Wankhede Stadium, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The return of Rohit Sharma to Mumbai’s Ranji practice sessions heralds great times for India, particularly as he gears up to play in the Champions Trophy. His practice session falls on January 16 and will enable him to perfect his game in his efforts to focus on the international commitments.

Sharma will resume his training at the MCA-BKC ground to work on regaining match fitness and improving form ahead of key international matches. Mumbai faces Jammu and Kashmir at home in the next Ranji Trophy league match, and the team has scheduled a centre-wicket practice session.

Uncertainty Over Rohit’s Participation

Although it is confirmed that Sharma will be back in action, it is not known whether he will feature in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, Rohit has not given a confirmation yet for the game, and has told the Mumbai Cricket Association that he will let them know if he will be playing closer to the date.

“The decision on whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir is still pending,” The Indian Express reported. Sharma’s decision to play or not will depend on his readiness and the team’s requirements.

Rohit Sharma’s Last Ranji Appearance Was 10 Years Ago

Rohit’s last outing in the Ranji Trophy goes back a decade, when he played for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh. That is how long ago Sharma had steered his ship towards international cricket. Fans, however, waited for his comeback to domestic cricket, eager to see the Indian captain back to grassroot activities.

Even though Sharma was unable to make an impact during India’s 2020-2021 tour of Australia, when he failed miserably in the Test series, his presence for the Mumbai team in domestic cricket will be highly beneficial. The fact that he relinquished his leadership role during the final Test against Australia, so that he could concentrate on his form and fitness, reflected his dedication.
The Future of Domestic Red-Ball Cricket

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been vocal in his support for domestic red-ball cricket. “I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket if they’re available. If you have a commitment to play red-ball cricket, then play domestic,” Gambhir said after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

ALSO READ | Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz Sparks On-Field Drama With Shoulder Barge Incident In BPL | Video

Prepare For Sky Show: Rare Comet To Light Night Sky After 160,000 Years

Iraq’s Prime Minister Announces Plans To Sign Security Agreement With Britain

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

Randeep Surjewala: Congress’ ‘One Person, One Post’ Rule Allows For Flexibility

Nagpur: 45-Years-Old Psychologist Arrested For Exploiting And Blackmailing 50 Students For Over 15 Years

Are Josie Totah And Karan Brar Dating? Fans React To Viral TikTok Kissing Video

IIFA 2025: 25th IIFA Awards To Light Up Pink City As Star-Studded Extravaganza Heads To Jaipur

Tatum O’Neal Reveals Her Late Father Ryan O’Neal’s Malibu Home Destroyed in LA Wildfires: ‘Gone, Gone, Gone’

Americans Mock Robbie Williams As Biopic Better Man Tanks At US Box Office: ‘Nobody Outside UK Knows Who He Is’

Phyllis Dalton, Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Dies At 99

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

