Rohit Sharma Set To Return To Mumbai’s Ranji Trophy After A Decade

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is apparently in practice to make a first appearance for the Ranji Trophy in nearly a decade. Rohit Sharma, who played his last domestic cricket for Mumbai in 2014, can be seen again when he joins the Mumbai Ranji squad for a practice session at Wankhede Stadium, The Indian Express reported on Tuesday.

The return of Rohit Sharma to Mumbai’s Ranji practice sessions heralds great times for India, particularly as he gears up to play in the Champions Trophy. His practice session falls on January 16 and will enable him to perfect his game in his efforts to focus on the international commitments.

Sharma will resume his training at the MCA-BKC ground to work on regaining match fitness and improving form ahead of key international matches. Mumbai faces Jammu and Kashmir at home in the next Ranji Trophy league match, and the team has scheduled a centre-wicket practice session.

Uncertainty Over Rohit’s Participation

Although it is confirmed that Sharma will be back in action, it is not known whether he will feature in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, Rohit has not given a confirmation yet for the game, and has told the Mumbai Cricket Association that he will let them know if he will be playing closer to the date.

“The decision on whether he will play in the Ranji Trophy game against Jammu and Kashmir is still pending,” The Indian Express reported. Sharma’s decision to play or not will depend on his readiness and the team’s requirements.

Rohit Sharma’s Last Ranji Appearance Was 10 Years Ago

Rohit’s last outing in the Ranji Trophy goes back a decade, when he played for Maharashtra against Uttar Pradesh. That is how long ago Sharma had steered his ship towards international cricket. Fans, however, waited for his comeback to domestic cricket, eager to see the Indian captain back to grassroot activities.

Even though Sharma was unable to make an impact during India’s 2020-2021 tour of Australia, when he failed miserably in the Test series, his presence for the Mumbai team in domestic cricket will be highly beneficial. The fact that he relinquished his leadership role during the final Test against Australia, so that he could concentrate on his form and fitness, reflected his dedication.

The Future of Domestic Red-Ball Cricket

India’s Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has been vocal in his support for domestic red-ball cricket. “I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket if they’re available. If you have a commitment to play red-ball cricket, then play domestic,” Gambhir said after India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

