Friday, October 11, 2024
Rohit Sharma To Miss Some Part Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss some part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia away from home starting from November 22 onwards, due to personal reasons, as per sources.As per sources, it is not clear how many matches Rohit will miss during the series

Rohit Sharma To Miss Some Part Of The Border-Gavaskar Trophy

New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is likely to miss some part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series against Australia away from home starting from November 22 onwards, due to personal reasons, as per sources.
As per sources, it is not clear how many matches Rohit will miss during the series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to issue a formal statement on Rohit’s status for the series.
Notably, during the India’s home series against England from January to March this year, star batter Virat Kohli missed out on the whole series due to birth of his second child with wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma.

Rohit has played seven Tests in Australia, scoring 408 runs in 14 innings at an average of 31.38, with three half-centuries and best score of 63*. Overall against the current World Test Championship (WTC) title holders, the ‘Hitman’ has played 12 Tests, scoring 708 runs at an average of 33.71, with a century and three fifties. His best score is 120.

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.
The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium’s lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.
The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne’s storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest. (ANI).

( Nothing is changed, except headline)

Read More : Glenn Maxwell To Make His Red Ball Return Against Queensland

Border Gavaskar Trophy rohit sharma
