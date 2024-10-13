Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, October 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record at Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record in the marathon at the Chicago Marathon, completing the race in an astonishing time of 2:09:56.

HTML tutorial
Advertisement
Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record at Chicago Marathon

In a stunning display of endurance and athletic prowess, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record in the marathon at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, completing the race in an astonishing time of 2:09:56. This remarkable achievement saw Chepngetich surpass the previous record by nearly two minutes, which was held by Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa at 2:11:53, set during the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

A Historic Achievement

The 30-year-old Chepngetich’s performance marked a historic moment as she became the first woman ever to finish a marathon in under 2:10. Reflecting on her remarkable feat, Chepngetich expressed her pride and determination, saying, “I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself. This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record.”

Chepngetich has a storied history in the Chicago Marathon; she won the event in both 2021 and 2022 and was the runner-up in 2023. Her latest victory not only adds to her impressive resume but solidifies her status as one of the top marathoners in the world.

A Strong Performance from Fellow Athletes

Following Chepngetich’s historic run, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede secured second place with a time of 2:17:32, showcasing the depth of talent among female marathon runners.

In the men’s race, Kenyan athlete John Korir emerged victorious, finishing with a remarkable time of 2:02:44. He edged out Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa, who crossed the finish line in 2:04:39. Both Korir and Chepngetich dedicated their performances to the memory of the late Kelvin Kiptum, who had recently set a world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon before his untimely death.

Honoring Kelvin Kiptum

Kelvin Kiptum, who was just 24 years old, made headlines in October 2023 when he shattered the world record by completing the marathon in 2:00:35, a feat that had not been achieved before. Tragically, Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, lost their lives in a car accident in February after their vehicle collided with a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.

Before the race, organizers honored Kiptum’s legacy with a moment of silence. Participants were also provided with memorial stickers to affix to their bibs in tribute to the talented runner. Chepngetich remarked, “The world record has come back to Kenya. I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum,” emphasizing the deep connection and respect within the running community.

Race Day Experience

The Chicago Marathon, renowned for its festive atmosphere, began and concluded in Grant Park, attracting nearly 50,000 runners from around the globe. The event is a highlight in the marathon calendar, with its scenic route and vibrant crowd support, making it a perfect backdrop for such record-breaking performances.

Chepngetich’s groundbreaking achievement at the Chicago Marathon not only rewrites the record books but also inspires a new generation of athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the sport of marathon running.

MUST READ | Shafali Verma: We Will Focus On Net Run Rate Against Australia

Filed under

Chicago Marathon Marathon World Record Ruth Chepngetich
HTML tutorial
Advertisement

Also Read

Ravens Edge Commanders in Thrilling First Half Showdown

Ravens Edge Commanders in Thrilling First Half Showdown

Alexander-Arnold Shines as England Defeats Finland with Stunning Free-Kick

Alexander-Arnold Shines as England Defeats Finland with Stunning Free-Kick

Australia Dominates to Reach Semi-Finals, Leaving India’s Fate Uncertain

Australia Dominates to Reach Semi-Finals, Leaving India’s Fate Uncertain

16 Killed in Israel’s Al Ma’asara Raid In Lebanon’s Keserwan District

16 Killed in Israel’s Al Ma’asara Raid In Lebanon’s Keserwan District

Nearly 40 Injured in Drone Strike in Israel; Hezbollah Blamed

Nearly 40 Injured in Drone Strike in Israel; Hezbollah Blamed

Entertainment

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Salman Khan Visits Baba Siddique’s Residence To Respect With Heavy Security

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Raza Murad Pays Tribute To Baba Siddique, Calls With ‘Good Leader’

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

Are Marvel Fans FINALLY Getting A Video Game Set Within MCU?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

How Robert Downey Jr. Is Finally Moving Beyond The MCU With This New Universal Movie?

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Who Is Lauren Pisciotta? Kanye West’s Former Assistant Accuses Rapper Of Drugging And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Day 5: Shraddha Kapoor Stuns In Pastel Pink Lehenga

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

How To Maintain Vacation Vibes After Returning Home

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Dussehra 2024: Significance Of Vijayadashami

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

Alcohol And Gut Health, What Research Says

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

The Risks Of Bringing Your Phone To The Bathroom

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox