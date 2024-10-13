Ruth Chepngetich Shatters Marathon World Record at Chicago Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record in the marathon at the Chicago Marathon, completing the race in an astonishing time of 2:09:56.

In a stunning display of endurance and athletic prowess, Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya set a new world record in the marathon at the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, completing the race in an astonishing time of 2:09:56. This remarkable achievement saw Chepngetich surpass the previous record by nearly two minutes, which was held by Ethiopia’s Tigist Assefa at 2:11:53, set during the 2023 Berlin Marathon.

A Historic Achievement

The 30-year-old Chepngetich’s performance marked a historic moment as she became the first woman ever to finish a marathon in under 2:10. Reflecting on her remarkable feat, Chepngetich expressed her pride and determination, saying, “I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself. This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record.”

Chepngetich has a storied history in the Chicago Marathon; she won the event in both 2021 and 2022 and was the runner-up in 2023. Her latest victory not only adds to her impressive resume but solidifies her status as one of the top marathoners in the world.

A Strong Performance from Fellow Athletes

Following Chepngetich’s historic run, Ethiopia’s Sutume Asefa Kebede secured second place with a time of 2:17:32, showcasing the depth of talent among female marathon runners.

In the men’s race, Kenyan athlete John Korir emerged victorious, finishing with a remarkable time of 2:02:44. He edged out Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa, who crossed the finish line in 2:04:39. Both Korir and Chepngetich dedicated their performances to the memory of the late Kelvin Kiptum, who had recently set a world record at the 2023 Chicago Marathon before his untimely death.

Honoring Kelvin Kiptum

Kelvin Kiptum, who was just 24 years old, made headlines in October 2023 when he shattered the world record by completing the marathon in 2:00:35, a feat that had not been achieved before. Tragically, Kiptum and his coach, Gervais Hakizimana, lost their lives in a car accident in February after their vehicle collided with a tree near a training area in Kaptagat, Kenya.

Before the race, organizers honored Kiptum’s legacy with a moment of silence. Participants were also provided with memorial stickers to affix to their bibs in tribute to the talented runner. Chepngetich remarked, “The world record has come back to Kenya. I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum,” emphasizing the deep connection and respect within the running community.

Race Day Experience

The Chicago Marathon, renowned for its festive atmosphere, began and concluded in Grant Park, attracting nearly 50,000 runners from around the globe. The event is a highlight in the marathon calendar, with its scenic route and vibrant crowd support, making it a perfect backdrop for such record-breaking performances.

Chepngetich’s groundbreaking achievement at the Chicago Marathon not only rewrites the record books but also inspires a new generation of athletes, leaving an indelible mark on the sport of marathon running.

MUST READ | Shafali Verma: We Will Focus On Net Run Rate Against Australia