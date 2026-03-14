BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI: ‘No One Came Here to Play Charity League’ — Litton Das Reacts to Salman Ali Agha’s Controversial Run-Out in Dhaka

The three-match bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh has taken a different turn after Salman Ali Agha’s run out has created controversy. Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Litton Das has now commented on the controversial run out stating that both the teams mean business and no one has come to play ‘charity league’.

“First of all, no one came here to play a charity league; this is an international match,” said Litton, as quoted by Daily Star Bangladesh.

Earlier, while the match was on, former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja questioned Bangladesh’s spirit of the game.

“Although it is out according to the rules, sportsmanship has been severely affected here. The batter had gone to help the bowler. He did not expect that he would be run out for it,” said Raja.

Das on the other side, had a different view point where he said that everyone is entitled to have their own opinions but the dismissal was with the rules.

“Since the dismissal is within the rules, I don’t see from any angle that sportsmanship was compromised. Everyone is entitled to their own personal opinion. But as players, we felt that an out is an out,” Litton added.

What Exactly Happened?

Mohammad Rizwan was on strike in the 39th over of the Pakistan innings in the second ODI in Dhaka with Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz having the ball in his hand. On the fourth delivery of the over, Rizwan pushed one straight back towards the bowler’s right.

Hasan moved to his right to stop the ball with his boot and in the process collided with Agha at the non-striker’s end. As the ball rested near them, Agha who was outside the crease bent down to pick the ball up and give it to the bowler. However, Miraz was swift enough to react as he picked up the ball himself and hit it to the stumps at the non-striker’s end. Agha was well outside his crease.

If that run out was within the rules then fine it’s legal.

But let’s not pretend it shows great sportsmanship.

Cricket is played on laws and spirit.

Running out Salman Ali Agha like that may be allowed but it doesn’t exactly earn respect.

pic.twitter.com/4Vd9WbKSCn — Ammar Khan (@Ammar4Khan) March 13, 2026

The on-field umpire sent the decision upstairs and the TV umpire ruled Agha run out after confirming that the ball was still in play and that the batter had not grounded his bat inside the crease.

Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh

Pakistan are touring Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series that is being played in Dhaka. After starting the series on a disappointing note, the visitors made a fine return to make it 1-1 on Friday.

Riding on Maaz Sadaqat’s quick-fire 75 off 46 and 64 off 62 from Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan scored 274 before getting bowled out. Rishad Hossain scalped three wickets for 56 in 9.3 overs. Skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz also impressed with figures of 2/34 in 10 overs.

Later, Bangladesh didn’t really get the start they needed and were bundled out for 114 while chasing a revised target of 243. Haris Rauf and Maaz Sadaqat bagged three wickets apiece as Pakistan won by 128 runs (D/L Method).

The two teams will now play each in the third and deciding ODI in Dhaka on Sunday.

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