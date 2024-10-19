Sarfaraz Shines With 150 As India Builds A Commanding Lead

India's impressive recovery from a lowly 46 all out continued as Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant built an unbeaten partnership before lunch. Now leading New Zealand by 52 runs with six wickets in hand, India is poised to bowl last against a struggling batting lineup.

Sarfaraz Achieves Milestone

Sarfaraz showcased his talent by executing a series of late cuts to reach his maiden Test century. At the same time, Pant, making a comeback from a severe knee injury, struck an unbeaten half-century. Together, the duo posed a significant challenge for New Zealand captain Tom Latham, displaying an aggressive approach that disregarded field placements and instilled confidence. The New Zealand bowlers struggled to exert any control, with Ajaz Patel being particularly disappointing as he struggled to turn the ball compared to part-timer Rachin Ravindra, who managed only one over before rain interrupted the session.

Counterattack Strategy

India’s strategy of immediate counterattacks came under scrutiny after the loss of Virat Kohli on the last ball of the previous day’s play. Sarfaraz quickly reestablished his confidence with a cheeky ramp shot off Will O’Rourke’s first delivery. Even when the fielders were brought back for protection, Sarfaraz skillfully split the field.

It appeared that New Zealand’s seam bowlers aimed to trap Sarfaraz LBW, which inadvertently allowed him to capitalize on easy singles to the leg side. When the wicketkeeper moved up to the stumps, Pant remained firm, but the dying pitch lacked enough bounce for the edge to carry. Sarfaraz’s eighth-over boundary off Tim Southee not only brought up his emotional century but also underscored his attacking intent.

Pant Finds His Rhythm

Pant was just beginning to heat up as Ajaz Patel bowled one that bounced unexpectedly, but the glove absorbed much of the impact. This spurred Pant to adopt a more aggressive stance, launching Southee for a six from inside his crease. In a thrilling over from Ajaz, Pant hit two sixes, surpassing Kapil Dev’s record of 61 sixes, with only five Indian players ahead of him on the list. He narrowly escaped both an inside and outside edge during the same over, showcasing his resilience.

Other than Southee, Glenn Phillips provided the only semblance of control for New Zealand but faltered when he bowled a full toss that allowed Pant to reach his half-century. Despite New Zealand’s hopes, they could only capitalize on 25 mistakes in 22 overs, which was modest given India’s aggressive approach. The edges were not carrying, limiting New Zealand’s opportunities.

Missed Chances for New Zealand

New Zealand’s best chance for a wicket came from a run-out opportunity at Pant’s end, but Tom Blundell missed the chance, having left his base to collect a wide throw, remaining unaware of Pant’s position.

Rain offered a brief respite for New Zealand half an hour before the scheduled lunch break, which was ultimately taken at 11:20 AM, ten minutes earlier than usual.

