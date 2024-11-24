Home
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Shreyas Iyer Becomes IPL’s Expensive Player With ₹26.75 Crore Deal – Here’s How He Did It!

Iyer was acquired by Punjab Kings for a staggering ₹26.75 crore, eclipsing Mitchell Starc’s ₹24.75 crore, which was the highest bid in the previous edition of the tournament.

In a record-breaking moment at the IPL 2025 auction, Shreyas Iyer made history by becoming the most expensive player ever bought in the tournament’s history. The explosive all-rounder was bought by Punjab Kings for a staggering ₹26.75 crore, surpassing Mitchell Starc’s previous record of ₹24.75 crore, set in the previous auction.

Iyer’s Impressive Auction Journey

The bidding war for Iyer saw fierce competition between three teams: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), his former franchise Delhi Capitals, and the eventual bidders, Punjab Kings. It was a thrilling contest that saw his value soar, with Punjab Kings clinching the deal at an eye-watering price.

Iyer’s meteoric rise in the auction can be attributed to his remarkable form in recent years. After a year-long injury layoff that kept him out of IPL 2023, Iyer made a thunderous comeback by leading KKR to their third IPL title. He was instrumental in their victory, amassing 351 runs in 14 matches.

The Road to Success: From Injury to Form

Iyer’s IPL comeback was even more special considering his rocky start to the domestic season, which included a few low scores in the Duleep Trophy and the Ranji Trophy. However, his resilience shone through as he bounced back with consecutive centuries, including a career-best 233 against Odisha.

On the eve of the IPL auction, Iyer’s impressive form continued as he hit his third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy century for Mumbai. His blistering knock included 21 boundaries and 10 sixes, highlighting his explosive batting prowess. Though he has not yet scored an IPL century, his consistency and ability to perform under pressure have made him a highly sought-after player.

IPL and International Career Highlights

Iyer’s IPL career boasts 3,127 runs from 115 matches, with a strike rate of 127.48. His journey began with Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015, where he earned the Emerging Player of the Season award. After moving to KKR in 2022, he captained the team and led them to the IPL title, only to be surprisingly released ahead of the Mega Auction, which led to his current big-money move to Punjab Kings.

Iyer’s T20I statistics are equally impressive, with 1,104 runs in 47 innings, scoring at a strike rate of 136.12. His ability to perform in crucial situations has earned him the reputation of being one of the best young talents in the format.

Why Iyer Became the Most Expensive Player

Iyer’s consistent performance across all formats, particularly his leadership skills and ability to anchor an innings while playing aggressive cricket, have made him a highly valuable asset for any IPL team. His recent form in domestic cricket and his ability to perform under pressure in big tournaments like the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy played a significant role in Punjab Kings’ decision to make him the most expensive player in the history of the tournament.

As he prepares to lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2025, all eyes will be on Iyer as he seeks to justify his record-breaking price tag and continue his impressive career trajectory.

