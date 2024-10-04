Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
Sinner’s Shanghai Campaign On Halt Amid Doping Test Delay

Jannik Siner's participation in Shanghai Masters has raised concern after the constant delay in declaring the clearance results. The World number one faces the threat of two years ban after testing positive for the usage of steroid in March.

Delay in the doping test of the Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has she clouds on his participation in the upcoming ATP Shanghai Masters event.  World number one Jannik Sinner said that he’s in a uncomfortable position after his doping test result clearance has been delayed by World Anti Doping Agency.

Steroid Saga

Last week, the World Anti- doping agency promised that it would appeal the decision by the Tennis authorities to clear the Italian to participate in the current and upcoming tournaments. The World number one tested positive for the use of a steroid in March. The Italain athlete fought through the controversy and faced his fierece Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final of China Open in Bejing where the Spaniard got better off the Italian in the final showdown.

The Italaian star says all the saga that was taking place off the pitch did affect his performance on the pitch.

” It’s a situation where you are not in the best place, for sure, as I thought it was over, so it’s not easy” said Sinner in the post match press conference.

The International Tennis intergrated Agency accepted Sinner’s explanation that the drug entered his body intentionally, while Physiotheraphist sprayed his ankle to treat his cut following that provided sports threapy and massage to the player.

Sinner optimismtic despite all the fiasco

WADA said last weekend that they seeked the ban of the player for upto 2 years.

” I had three years, which was good, which went my way, now let’s wait for the result, I am pretty sure that the result will pan out positively.

Sinner might face Carlos Alcaraz once again in the court and it will be another interesting battle to watch out for.

Jannik Sinner will start his campaign against 93rd ranked Taro Daniel in ATP Shanghai Masters campaign.

