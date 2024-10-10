Sri Lanka Dismantled At 90 By Indian Women’s Cricket Team

Asha Shobhana and Arundathi Reddy bagged three wickets each as the Indian Women’s cricket team got better off Srilanka. India played Sri Lanka in the women’s T20 World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur walked out on the pitch of Dubai International Cricket Stadium winning the toss and decided to bat first with the hope of putting in a grand total increasing the net run rate for the tournament.

In the first innings, India set a grand total of 172 by losing just three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smrithi Mandhana were the highest run scorers in the first innings contributing the major chunk of the scoreboard with the scorelines of 52 and 50 respectively. The opening batter Shefali Varma also shone in the first innings registering 43 runs out of 40 balls.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka who were hoping to chase the total set by India, miserably failed and the whole team got out at 90 runs. Asha Shobana and Arundthi Reddy both of the bowlers emerged as the star bowlers of the Indian women’s cricket team in the second innings. Both of the bowlers wonderfully carried the innings with an economy of 4.75 and in four overs by giving just 19 runs both of the ballers bagged 3 wickets each.

The Sri Lankan women’s team got better than the Indian team in the finals of the Asian Cup last July. The Indian team. got a fitting revenge against their arch-rivals. India had lost to New Zealand but gained back the momentum by winning against traditional rivals Pakistan. Meanwhile, Srilanka’s form has been in dismay who have failed to secure a single victory in this tournament losing to Australia and Pakistan in their last two games.

In the next game, India will face the stern test of Australia. Meanwhile, the Srilankan women’s team will face the Blackcaps in their next game.

