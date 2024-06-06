T20 World Cup 2024: Uganda Beat Papua New Guinea in low-scoring thriller to secure first win

Uganda, who faced a devasting defeat against Afghanistan in their first T20 World Cup match, regained their mojo with a win against fellow associates Papua New Guinea. It was however not an easy victory for the ‘men in yellow’.

In the 9th match of the T20 World Cup, Uganda’s captain, Brian Masaba chose to bowl against Papua New Guinea at The Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 6.

The match started on a rough note for Papua New Guinea as they lost opener, Asaad Vala, in the first over itself. Alpesh Rajamani got the wicket much to the delight of Uganda fans. PNG then lost wickets in quick succession and were five down in the first 10 overs. Uganda were dominating the game by keeping the game very tight and taking wickets at regular intervals. Frank Nsubuga bowled the most economical spell in the match, giving away just 4 runs in his 4 overs. As a result of these efforts, PNG were bundled out for 77 in 19.1 overs

Uganda’s innings started off on an equally dismal note as they lost two wickets with just six runs on the board. The team then lost more wickets and landed in further trouble. However, the batsmen of Uganda pulled through with help from their star Riazat Ali Shah, who was the player of the match. Uganda won the match by three wickets and created history by securing their first World Cup win.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is the 9th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This year’s event is being co-hosted by The United States of America and the West Indies. This World Cup started on June 1 and will go on till June 29. As many as 20 teams are part of the competition this time.

