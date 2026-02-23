T20 World Cup 2026 Most Wickets: Shadley van Schalkwyk Leads; Varun Chakaravarthy Only Indian in Top 5 On Feb 23

The T20 World Cup 2026 has entered the Super 8 stage and the fans have already witnessed some fine performances. South Africa and England have already registered their first win in this round while Pakistan and New Zealand had to settle for one point each after their match was washed out due to rain.

The Proteas thumped India in their first fixture of the Super 8 stage by 76 runs after bowling the hosts out for 111 while chasing 188. Marco Jansen was the architect of India’s collapse as he scalped a four-wicket haul for 22 runs in 3.5 overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj also played a crucial role as he picked up three wickets for 24 runs in three overs.

Here we take a look at top five bowlers with most wickets in this T20 World Cup 2026 till now.

Shadley van Schalkwyk

USA might have bowed out of the tournament early but Shadley van Schalkwyk showed his class and put up a fantastic show in the first round. With two four-fers to his name, Shadley van Schalkwyk picked up a total of 13 wickets in 4 matches that he played. He bowled a total of 14.5 overs during the course.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen’s four-wicket haul against India took him to number two spot in the table. The left-handed bowler now has 11 scalps to his name in 4 matches that he has played. Jansen has also picked up two four-wicket hauls in the competition so far.

Varun Chakaravarthy

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy is the only Indian bowler in the top five. Barring the South Africa match, Chakravarthy has had a good tournament so far. The right-arm bowler has picked 10 wickets in 5 matches.

Blessing Muzarabani

Zimbabwe have been making headlines in this edition of the T20 World Cup 2026 and one of the main reasons for this is pacer Blessing Muzarabani. The fast bowler already has 9 wickets to his name in just three matches that he has played.

Michael Leask

Michael Leask is the next in the list with 9 wickets in four matches to his name.

