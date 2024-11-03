Tottenham Hotspurs Vs Aston Villa : Preview

After experiencing contrasting fortunes in the EFL Cup, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa will face off in the Premier League on Sunday, both aiming to solidify their positions as Champions League contenders. While Tottenham shocked Manchester City with an upset victory, Aston Villa fell short against Crystal Palace at home.

Match Preview

Tottenham’s Pape Sarr celebrates scoring on October 30, 2024. Following their North London derby loss to Arsenal in mid-September, Spurs’ manager Ange Postecoglou made a bold declaration that he “always” wins trophies in his second year with a club—a statement that history backs up.

On Wednesday, Postecoglou took a significant step toward fulfilling that promise as Timo Werner ended his scoring drought and Pape Sarr scored a stunning 25-yard goal, eliminating Manchester City and dashing their hopes of a quadruple.

While another tough match against Manchester United looms in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Spurs must first address their disappointing performance in their last Premier League outing, where they were outclassed by a previously winless Crystal Palace. The Eagles secured their first top-flight victory of the season, leaving Tottenham in eighth place.

With a five-point gap to close on Villa, who currently occupy fourth place, Tottenham will look to leverage their recent home form, which includes five consecutive wins in all competitions against teams like AZ Alkmaar, Qarabag, Brentford, and West Ham.

Aston Villa’s Recent Struggles

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery, whose ties to Arsenal will likely mean he receives a less-than-warm welcome at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, can relate to Postecoglou’s frustrations. Villa suffered a setback against Crystal Palace, who advanced in the EFL Cup despite missing key players Eberechi Eze and Adam Wharton.

October has been a challenging month for the Villans, especially after a last-minute header from Evanilson in a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth denied them a chance to overtake Arsenal in the league standings. Nevertheless, Emery’s side is unbeaten in their last seven Premier League matches and has excelled on the road, winning five and drawing one of their six away fixtures this season.

Historically, Villa has had success at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, having won 2-1 in November 2023, although Spurs returned the favor with a 4-0 win at Villa Park in March, breaking a three-match losing streak in this fixture.

Team News

Tottenham’s victory over Manchester City came at a cost, with Micky van de Ven suffering another hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined until after the international break. Cristian Romero and Timo Werner are expected to be fit despite not finishing the match, and there is optimism that captain Son Heung-min will return from his thigh injury.

Djed Spence is less likely to feature due to a groin issue, while Wilson Odobert is definitely out with a serious hamstring setback. Radu Dragusin will step in to fill Van de Ven’s position.

Aston Villa is nearing a full-strength squad for the match, with Ross Barkley the only notable absentee. Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara have returned from serious knee injuries and should provide depth off the bench, as Emery is expected to field his strongest lineup despite a looming Champions League match against Club Brugge. Ollie Watkins is anticipated to reclaim his starting spot in the attack.

Possible Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur:

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Udogie; Kulusevski, Sarr, Maddison; Johnson, Solanke, Son

Aston Villa:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Onana, Tielemans; McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey; Watkins

Prediction

In this matchup, we foresee a high-scoring draw, predicting a 2-2 result. Both teams’ recent EFL Cup performances may not reflect their true capabilities, with Spurs showing strength at home and Villa consistently finding the back of the net away. This encounter promises to be an exciting fixture for neutral fans.