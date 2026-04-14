UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview: On Tuesday, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face each other for the fifth time in under two months, with the Catalan side needing to erase a two-goal deficit to reach the Champions League semifinals. Atletico will be hosting the giants to shield its spectacular 2-0 advantage from the first leg as it aims for a spot in the final four of the European tournament for the first time in almost ten years.
Before last week’s first leg, Barcelona defeated Atletico 2-1 in Madrid during a Spanish league match on April 4. The two squads had faced each other twice in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where Atletico triumphed 4-0 at home and progressed to the final despite losing 3-0 in Barcelona during the return leg.
Atletico last reached the semifinals in 2017. Barcelona was defeated by Inter Milan in the semifinals last year.
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid HEAD-TO-HEAD Record In UCL
Played: 5
Barcelona: 1
Atletico Madrid: 3
Draws: 1
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details:
Who won the first leg of the quarterfinal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?
Atletico Madrid got the better of Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, in their previous outing in the UCL.
When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UCL match take place?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg will take place on Tuesday, April 14.
What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg start?
The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST.
Which venue will host the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UCL match?
The second leg of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.
Where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?
The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.
UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details Worldwide And Local Kickoff Time
|Region
|Country/Area
|Broadcasters
|Local Kickoff Time (Full Date + Timezone)
|Europe
|Albania
|Tring
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Armenia
|Fast Media
|23:00, April 14, 2026 (AMT)
|Europe
|Austria
|Sky Austria, Canal+, Servus TV*, ORF*
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Azerbaijan
|CBC Sport, İçtimai TV
|23:00, April 14, 2026 (AZT)
|Europe
|Belarus
|Okko
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (MSK)
|Europe
|Belgium
|DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Bosnia & Herzegovina
|Arena Sport
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Bulgaria
|bTV, A1 Bulgaria
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
|Europe
|Croatia
|HRT, Arena Sport
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Cyprus
|CYTA
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
|Europe
|Czechia
|TV Nova
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Denmark
|Viaplay
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Estonia
|TV3
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
|Europe
|Finland
|MTV Oy
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
|Europe
|France
|Canal+
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Germany
|DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF*
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Greece
|Cosmote TV, AlterEgo
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
|Europe
|Hungary
|RTL, Sport 1
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Iceland
|Syn, Viaplay
|19:00, April 14, 2026 (GMT)
|Europe
|Ireland
|RTE, Premier Sports
|20:00, April 14, 2026 (IST – Irish Standard Time)
|Europe
|Italy
|Sky, Amazon Prime
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Netherlands
|Ziggo Sport
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Norway
|TV2 Norway
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Poland
|Canal+
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Portugal
|Sport TV, DAZN
|20:00, April 14, 2026 (WEST)
|Europe
|Spain
|Telefonica
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Sweden
|Viaplay
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Switzerland
|blue, SRG
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
|Europe
|Türkiye
|TRT
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (TRT)
|Europe
|United Kingdom
|HBO Max, Amazon Prime, BBC*
|20:00, April 14, 2026 (BST)
|Africa & Middle East
|Nigeria
|SuperSport
|20:00, April 14, 2026 (WAT)
|Africa & Middle East
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|21:00, April 14, 2026 (SAST)
|Africa & Middle East
|MENA
|beIN
|22:00, April 14, 2026 (GST)
|Americas
|Argentina
|FOX Sports Argentina, ESPN
|16:00, April 14, 2026 (ART)
|Americas
|Brazil
|TNT Sports, SBT
|16:00, April 14, 2026 (BRT)
|Americas
|Canada (ET)
|DAZN
|15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
|Americas
|Mexico
|Max, FOX
|13:00, April 14, 2026 (CST)
|Americas
|USA (ET)
|Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN
|15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
|Asia & Pacific
|India
|Sony
|00:30, April 15, 2026 (IST – Indian Standard Time)
|Asia & Pacific
|Pakistan
|Sony, Tapmad
|00:00, April 15, 2026 (PKT)
|Asia & Pacific
|Bangladesh
|Sony, Tapmad
|01:00, April 15, 2026 (BST – Bangladesh Standard Time)
|Asia & Pacific
|China
|iQIYI
|03:00, April 15, 2026 (CST – China Standard Time)
|Asia & Pacific
|Japan
|WOWOW, Lemino*, U-NEXT*
|04:00, April 15, 2026 (JST)
|Asia & Pacific
|South Korea
|SPO TV
|04:00, April 15, 2026 (KST)
|Asia & Pacific
|Indonesia (WIB)
|beIN, SCTV
|02:00, April 15, 2026 (WIB)
|Asia & Pacific
|Thailand
|beIN
|02:00, April 15, 2026 (ICT)
|Asia & Pacific
|Singapore
|beIN
|03:00, April 15, 2026 (SGT)
|Asia & Pacific
|Australia (Sydney)
|Stan Sport
|05:00, April 15, 2026 (AEST)
|Asia & Pacific
|New Zealand
|DAZN
|07:00, April 15, 2026 (NZST)
|Global
|In-flight & Ships
|Sport24
|Varies by route
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups:
Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez
Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, E. García, Martín, Gavi, Cancelo, Pedri; Yamal, López, Rashford; Lewandowski
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Vishal Pushkar is a Chief Sub-Editor with NewsX and has been associated with the company since March 2026. He has been working as a journalist since 2021. His experience includes working with Zee Media, Amazon and Dainik Jagran. Vishal holds a BA (English Honours) degree from Shyam Lal College, University of Delhi and a Post-Graduate Diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi. Vishal has completed a beginner’s course in the German language as well.