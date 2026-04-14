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Home > Sports News > UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Barcelona faces a massive task against Atletico Madrid in the UCL quarterfinal second leg tonight. Down 2-0 from the first leg, the Catalan giants visit the Metropolitano Stadium. Get predicted lineups, H2H stats, and global live-streaming details for this 12:30 AM IST (April 15) clash.

Lamine Yamal in frame. (Barcelona FC)
Lamine Yamal in frame. (Barcelona FC)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 14, 2026 17:54:08 IST

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UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Preview: On Tuesday, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face each other for the fifth time in under two months, with the Catalan side needing to erase a two-goal deficit to reach the Champions League semifinals. Atletico will be hosting the giants to shield its spectacular 2-0 advantage from the first leg as it aims for a spot in the final four of the European tournament for the first time in almost ten years.

Before last week’s first leg, Barcelona defeated Atletico 2-1 in Madrid during a Spanish league match on April 4. The two squads had faced each other twice in the Copa del Rey semifinals, where Atletico triumphed 4-0 at home and progressed to the final despite losing 3-0 in Barcelona during the return leg.

Atletico last reached the semifinals in 2017. Barcelona was defeated by Inter Milan in the semifinals last year.

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Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid HEAD-TO-HEAD Record In UCL

Played: 5

Barcelona: 1

Atletico Madrid: 3

Draws: 1

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming Details:

Who won the first leg of the quarterfinal between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League?

Atletico Madrid got the better of Barcelona 2-0 at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, in their previous outing in the UCL.

When will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona, UCL match take place?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg will take place on Tuesday, April 14.

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg start?

The match between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona will begin at 12:30 am IST.

Which venue will host the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid, UCL match?

The second leg of the UCL quarterfinal between Barcelona at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Where to watch the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona UCL 2025-26 quarterfinal second leg match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be livestreamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Live Streaming Details Worldwide And Local Kickoff Time           

Region Country/Area Broadcasters Local Kickoff Time (Full Date + Timezone)
Europe Albania Tring 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Armenia Fast Media 23:00, April 14, 2026 (AMT)
Europe Austria Sky Austria, Canal+, Servus TV*, ORF* 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Azerbaijan CBC Sport, İçtimai TV 23:00, April 14, 2026 (AZT)
Europe Belarus Okko 22:00, April 14, 2026 (MSK)
Europe Belgium DPG Media, RTL Belgium, Proximus, Telenet 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Bosnia & Herzegovina Arena Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Bulgaria bTV, A1 Bulgaria 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Croatia HRT, Arena Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Cyprus CYTA 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Czechia TV Nova 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Denmark Viaplay 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Estonia TV3 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Finland MTV Oy 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe France Canal+ 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Germany DAZN, Amazon Prime, ZDF* 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Greece Cosmote TV, AlterEgo 22:00, April 14, 2026 (EEST)
Europe Hungary RTL, Sport 1 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Iceland Syn, Viaplay 19:00, April 14, 2026 (GMT)
Europe Ireland RTE, Premier Sports 20:00, April 14, 2026 (IST – Irish Standard Time)
Europe Italy Sky, Amazon Prime 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Netherlands Ziggo Sport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Norway TV2 Norway 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Poland Canal+ 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Portugal Sport TV, DAZN 20:00, April 14, 2026 (WEST)
Europe Spain Telefonica 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Sweden Viaplay 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Switzerland blue, SRG 21:00, April 14, 2026 (CEST)
Europe Türkiye TRT 22:00, April 14, 2026 (TRT)
Europe United Kingdom HBO Max, Amazon Prime, BBC* 20:00, April 14, 2026 (BST)
Africa & Middle East Nigeria SuperSport 20:00, April 14, 2026 (WAT)
Africa & Middle East South Africa SuperSport 21:00, April 14, 2026 (SAST)
Africa & Middle East MENA beIN 22:00, April 14, 2026 (GST)
Americas Argentina FOX Sports Argentina, ESPN 16:00, April 14, 2026 (ART)
Americas Brazil TNT Sports, SBT 16:00, April 14, 2026 (BRT)
Americas Canada (ET) DAZN 15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
Americas Mexico Max, FOX 13:00, April 14, 2026 (CST)
Americas USA (ET) Paramount+, TUDN, DAZN 15:00, April 14, 2026 (EDT)
Asia & Pacific India Sony 00:30, April 15, 2026 (IST – Indian Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific Pakistan Sony, Tapmad 00:00, April 15, 2026 (PKT)
Asia & Pacific Bangladesh Sony, Tapmad 01:00, April 15, 2026 (BST – Bangladesh Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific China iQIYI 03:00, April 15, 2026 (CST – China Standard Time)
Asia & Pacific Japan WOWOW, Lemino*, U-NEXT* 04:00, April 15, 2026 (JST)
Asia & Pacific South Korea SPO TV 04:00, April 15, 2026 (KST)
Asia & Pacific Indonesia (WIB) beIN, SCTV 02:00, April 15, 2026 (WIB)
Asia & Pacific Thailand beIN 02:00, April 15, 2026 (ICT)
Asia & Pacific Singapore beIN 03:00, April 15, 2026 (SGT)
Asia & Pacific Australia (Sydney) Stan Sport 05:00, April 15, 2026 (AEST)
Asia & Pacific New Zealand DAZN 07:00, April 15, 2026 (NZST)
Global In-flight & Ships Sport24 Varies by route

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Predicted Lineups:

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-4-2): Oblak; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): J. García; Koundé, E. García, Martín, Gavi, Cancelo, Pedri; Yamal, López, Rashford; Lewandowski

Also Read: CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?
UEFA Champions League 2026 Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Check Date, Time, Live Streaming Channel Details in Africa, Europe, Middle East, India, UK, USA And Rest of The World?

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