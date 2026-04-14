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Home > Sports News > CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Chennai Super Kings (KKR) to host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2026 Match 22. Read our expert match prediction, pitch report, and Dream11 tips for the Chepauk clash.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo- IPL Media
CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026. Photo- IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: April 14, 2026 16:49:33 IST

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CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: The Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) continues its thrilling journey as Chennai Super Kings face off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 tonight. This high stakes encounter takes place on Tuesday April 14 at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both teams find themselves at the lower end of the points table making this a desperate battle for survival. While CSK aims to build on their recent victory, KKR is searching for their elusive first win of the season.

CSK vs KKR Pitch Report & Venue Stats

The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium traditionally serves as a spinner’s paradise but the 2026 season has seen a surprising shift in its character. Recent matches here have turned into a batting paradise where three out of four innings saw scores soaring past the 200 run mark. Despite the high totals the surface still offers grip for slow bowlers as the game progresses. Boundary sizes are moderate and the humid Chennai conditions often lead to significant dew in the second innings. Captains winning the toss will likely opt to bowl first to utilize the easier batting conditions under lights.

CSK vs KKR Head to Head Records

The rivalry between CSK and KKR is one of the most storied in tournament history.

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  • Total Matches Played: 38

  • Chennai Super Kings Wins: 20

  • Kolkata Knight Riders Wins: 18

While CSK holds the overall edge the record at Chepauk is even more dominant in favor of the Men in Yellow. However recent trends suggest a more balanced contest with both sides sharing spoils in their last few meetings.

CSK vs KKR Predicted Playing XIs & Impact Players

Chennai Super Kings Predicted XI: Sanju Samson (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Jamie Overton, Akeal Hosein, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed.

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora.

Note on Impact Players: For CSK the young pacer Gurjapneet Singh is expected to bolster the bowling attack during the second innings. KKR might look to introduce their blockbuster buy Matheesha Pathirana to provide express pace and lethal yorkers at the death if he clears his final fitness check.

CSK vs KKR Top Fantasy Picks (Must-Haves)

  • Sanju Samson: He is currently the man in form after smashing a historic unbeaten 115 runs in the previous game. As the primary anchor and aggressor for CSK he is a non negotiable pick for any CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction today match.

  • Angkrish Raghuvanshi: The young talent has been the lone bright spot for KKR with 155 runs across four matches. His ability to navigate the powerplay makes him a reliable source of points in IPL 2026 Match 22 fantasy cricket tips.

  • Jamie Overton: With his dual ability to pick up crucial wickets and provide late order fireworks he is a goldmine for fantasy players. He recently claimed three wickets and thrives on the slightly sticky surfaces of Chepauk.

CSK vs KKR Captain & Vice-Captain Choices

Safe Picks:

  • Sanju Samson: Given his record breaking century and current momentum he is the best captain and vice-captain for M. A. Chidambaram Stadium pitch.

  • Ruturaj Gaikwad: The CSK captain loves batting at home and often provides steady starts which are vital for consistent fantasy returns.

Differential/Risky Picks:

  • Sunil Narine: Though his batting has been quiet his experience on slow tracks makes him one of the low selection percentage players for IPL Grand League who can turn a game with the ball.

  • Cameron Green: He has yet to justify his massive price tag but his all round potential means he could explode at any moment.

CSK vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

  • Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi

  • Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube

  • All-rounders: Jamie Overton, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine

  • Bowlers: Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Varun Chakravarthy

Disclaimer: The predictions and analysis provided are for informational purposes only. Fantasy sports involve financial risk and may be habit-forming. Accuracy is not guaranteed as playing XIs and match conditions can change. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.

Read More: CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni Comeback Loading at Chepauk? Viral Tweet Hints at Sarfaraz Khan’s Axing in IPL 2026 Clash vs Kolkata Knight Riders

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CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XI, and Pitch Report For Match 22- Captain, Vice-Captain Choices
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