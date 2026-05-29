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Home > Sports News > ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

Rajasthan Royals batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has found himself at the centre of a social media debate after former Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousaf compared the 15-year-old star to Shahid Afridi. Praising Sooryavanshi's fearless batting style, Yousaf said the teenager reminded him of the former Pakistan captain. The comparison, however, sparked mixed reactions online.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shahid Afridi in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Shahid Afridi in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 11:53 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi – Shahid Afridi: Thanks to his exploits in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm. The left-handed batter, opening the innings for the Rajasthan Royals, currently leads the charts for scoring the most runs in IPL 2026. While fans in India and around the world have drawn comparisons to legendary players, the most common comparison has been with Sachin Tendulkar. However, across the border, Mohammad Yousaf compared the 15-year-old batter with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi. Yousaf was brutally trolled for his viral statement.

Mohammad Yousaf compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shahid Afridi

Besides India, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s brilliant batting performances are attracting attention in countries like Australia and England as well. Vaibhav played a phenomenal innings of 97 runs off merely 29 balls for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, and it seems like playing India on the international stage is just a matter of time for him. Mohammad Yousuf, ex-Pakistan skipper, besides watching the teenager batting star even commenting after the elimination match with Sunrisers Hyderabad. On May 28 Thursday Yousuf, who was judged one of the finest hitters of the 2000s, took to X to compliment Vaibhav and said the young lad gave him a flash of a young Shahid Afridi. In his tweet, Yousaf said, “15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds me of Shahid Afridi young, fearless, explosive, full of energy. The future is here!”

Netizens troll Mohammad Yousaf for comparing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Shahid Afridi




There were plenty of reactions below Mohammad Yousaf’s tweet, where he compared the 15-year-old IPL 2026 star to Shahid Afridi. Sooryavanshi, who currently has scored 680 runs, leads the run-scoring charts in IPL 2026 while boasting a strike rate of close to 250.






People called out Yousaf for comparing the two cricketers due to the age-fraud allegations on Shahid Afridi. 




Fans talked about how Sooryavanshi is better than Afridi, who was a mediocre cricketer.






People on X (formerly Twitter) recalled how Afridi was caught ball-tampering and wished something like that would not be done by the 15-year-old star batter.




Social media users claimed that it was disrespectful to the Rajasthan Royals batter that he was compared to Afridi.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya MI Captaincy Rumours: Is Mumbai Indians Planning a Leadership Change After IPL 2026?

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‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

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‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

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‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

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‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark
‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark
‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark
‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

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