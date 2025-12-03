LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

Before the second ODI in Raipur, a high-intensity training session sparked chatter after Virat Kohli silently walked past coach Gautam Gambhir without interaction. Moments later, Rohit Sharma paused for a friendly chat with Gambhir, creating a sharp contrast and fueling fresh speculation about team dynamics.

Kohli’s Silent Walk, Rohit’s Friendly Pause: Contrasting Moments Spark Buzz Before Raipur ODI (Pc: X)
Kohli’s Silent Walk, Rohit’s Friendly Pause: Contrasting Moments Spark Buzz Before Raipur ODI (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 3, 2025 11:32:18 IST

Virat Kohli Ignores Gautam Gambhir After Nets Session , But Rohit Sharma’s Unexpected Move Adds Twist Which Fans Didn’t See Coming

Before the important second ODI in Raipur, the Indian cricket team’s very high-intensity training net session produced one moment that has ignited new discussions among the analysts. The senior batters were being closely watched by Head Coach Gautam Gambhir who was placed in the middle, and the two main players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were practicing under the flood lights.

Kohli, who was just returning from his fabulous century in the first match of the series, was extremely sharp and was the one controlling the tempo of the bowlers from the field. However, after finishing his long practice, the ex-captain rested his bat on his shoulders and walked straight past Gambhir without saying a word very quietly but clearly not interacting with him and this was immediately noticed taking into account the current professional context around the two experienced players.

Kohli’s Silent Departure

The brief moment of Kohli’s silent exit has been the main attraction, seen by several as an external representation of the assumed rift between the ex-captain and the newly appointed head coach.

Kohli’s hard work on his fitness seemed to take precedence over any informal communication at the end of the practice, a remarkable reality that has further deepened the fascination with the team’s inner workings.

Rohit’s Bridging Gesture

The exit of Kohli was very sudden and the Captain Rohit Sharma followed him soon after, finishing his own fluent session. Instead of going to the dressing room straight away, Rohit stopped beside Gautam Gambhir and had a short conversation with the coach in a very informal way.

This Rohit’s action of creating a bridge between them made a strong contrast that allowed the communication very common in the routine to be seen as if it were a re-enactment of the earlier uncommunicative walk-by of Kohli which deepened the visual narrative of the team’s top management. The senior pair is still, in a way, outwardly focusing on winning the series as their contrasting exits from the practice field have become the current issue of discussion.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 11:32 AM IST
QUICK LINKS