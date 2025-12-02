LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya balochistan Imran Khan Galaxy Z TriFold business news indian airspace Kanpur cybersecurity Bangladesh news Amar Subramanya
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Virat Kohli: South Africa’s tour of India has been dominated by on-field battles, but an off-field moment has now sparked fresh debate. A viral video from the first ODI in Ranchi claims that Virat Kohli appeared to skip a handshake with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad during the post-match customary greeting.

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH (Pic Credit: ANI, X)
Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH (Pic Credit: ANI, X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 12:59:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Virat Kohli: South Africa’s tour of India has been dominated by on-field battles, but an off-field moment has now sparked fresh debate. A viral video from the first ODI in Ranchi claims that Virat Kohli appeared to skip a handshake with South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad during the post-match customary greeting.

The clip begins at the moment Kohli approaches the South African line-up. He is seen walking past Conrad without extending his hand, before shaking hands with the next two players in the queue. However, the short length of the video makes it unclear whether Kohli may have already greeted Conrad earlier, something the footage does not capture.

The ‘Grovel’ Remark That Triggered Backlash

This incident comes just days after Conrad stirred controversy during a press conference after the Guwahati Test. Reflecting on his team’s strong position, he said they wanted the Indian side to “really grovel” by keeping them on the field for extended periods.

The remark sparked widespread criticism due to the historical and racial undertones associated with the word grovel. The term was infamously used in 1976 by England captain Tony Greig, a white South African, when he vowed to make the West Indies team “grovel,” a comment that remains deeply offensive in cricket history.

What Conrad Actually Said In Guwahati

Explaining his tactical decision to delay the declaration, Conrad remarked, “We wanted a newer, harder ball in the morning. When the shadows come in the evening, the quicks get something out of the wicket, so we didn’t want to declare early. We also wanted the Indians to spend as much time as possible on their feet. We wanted them to really grovel, to steal a phrase, bat them out of the game and then challenge them to survive late in the day and again the next morning.”

While Conrad insisted his comments were strictly cricketing in context, the word choice rekindled an uncomfortable chapter in the sport- and has remained a talking point throughout the series.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 12:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13odishukri conradsouth africaSouth Africa CoachSouth Africa Coach Shukri ConradSouth African teamVirat Kohli Shukri Conradvirat kohli’

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction: Why has Australia’s Glenn Maxwell Pulled Out of IPL Auction?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025-26: Devdutt Padikkal Hits Record 45 Ball Century In Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu Match

IPL 2026 Auction: Report Lists 45 Players In ₹2 Cr Base Price Slab, Just Two From India

Australian Senator’s Bizarre F1 Related Theory About Oscar Piastri Goes Viral, Social Media Calls It, ‘The Slowest Lap of Reasoning’

Fans Welcome Virat Kohli With Red Roses In Raipur; Cricketer Seen Blushing – Watch

LATEST NEWS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Who Is Zareena Rafiq aka Trang Mahoo? Meet The First Female Baloch Liberation Front Suicide Bomber Behind Deadly Chagai Attack

Vijay Mallya vs Government: Conflicting Recovery Claims Spark Calls For Judicial Investigation

Ranveer Singh Apologises For Mimicking Kantara 2 Chamundi Daiva Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty: ‘My Intention Was To…’

Chennai Metro Halts Inside Tunnel; Passengers Forced to Walk on Tracks After Sudden Breakdown

Meesho IPO: Should You Apply? Check GMP, Price Band, Allotment Date And Key Details Before December 3 Listing; Is Meesho Share Price Set To Soar?

Gold and Silver Price Today on December 2: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore

Pakistan In Big Crisis: Govt Blocks PTI Protests, Imposes Section 144 Amid Rumours On Imran Khan’s Condition

Advance Tax FY 2025–26: Deadlines, Rules & Penalties Every Taxpayer Must Know

Bigg Boss 19: Gaurav Khanna Breaks Down Over ‘Child’ Sympathy Accusations, Insists, ‘My Wife Is My Everything’

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH
Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH
Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH
Did Virat Kohli Refuse Handshake With South Africa Coach Shukri Conrad? Viral Video Captures The Moment | WATCH

QUICK LINKS